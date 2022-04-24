Musicians Giving Back has announced its 2022 benefit schedule, and the Wabash Valley is invited to help make a difference.
Three events are planned again this year, all of which will take place in the same location.
The dates and events for 2022 are as follows:
• HuggyLuvFest: Pampering You with Music: June 25
• ToyStock: Oct. 1
• FoodStock: Oct. 25
HuggieLuvFest benefits Covered With Love Inc., the Wabash Valley’s Only Diaper Bank.
ToyStock benefits the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.
FoodStock benefits Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank.
“We are really happy to be bringing back all three events again this year,” said Robert Flott, Musicians Giving Back spokesperson. “We have raised more than fifty thousand (dollars) in the last three years, plus a bunch of food, diapers, and toys.”
“The people of the Wabash Valley have been extremely generous and giving.”
Flott added that all three events will take place at the same locations, the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League, 3006 N. 16th St. Flott said the event solidifies a collaboration between the two groups.
“The Marine Corps League has seen a staunch support of live music and of area charities,” hevsaid. The two groups first joined forces for ToyStock two years ago.
“Jimmy Hollingsworth (Music Director of Musicians Giving Back) came up with the idea of area bands helping local charities,” Flott said. “I volunteered to help him out. We did two events the first year: FoodStock and ToyStock. Both were very successful.”
Randy Torrance, commander of the Marine Corps League in Terre Haute, said his organization is proud to help.
“It’s our duty and honor as Marines to help others,” Torrance said. “We are proud to be able to continue that with this arrangement.”
Other groups have also been instrumental in helping with these events, Flott said.
“The St. Mother Theodore Guerin Council of the Knights of Columbus helps out every year,” Flott said. “The Cloven Hoofs Motorcycle Club helps out each year as well. And the Loyal Veterans Battalion has helped out as well.
“That’s the been the great thing about these events,” Flott said. “People from all walks of life have jumped into the mix to help others.”
He noted that others have helped out. “Dusty Derigo designed some amazing logos and posters for us and Brandon Sciotto designed the Musicians Giving Back logo for us.”
Hollinsworth has announced the lineup for the HuggieLuvFest, scheduled for noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 25. It includes Pix & Stix, J.E.T., Hoontenanny, Kelly Frost, The Jam Band, Paramedix, ReCoil and Alternative Therapy.
Hollingsworth is looking for bands for the other two events. Anyone interested can contact him at 812-230-5643 or Jimmy@musiciansgivingback.org, while Flott can be reached by email at bob@musiciansgivingback.org.
All three events will also be broadcast live over the internet.
“If you visit our website, MusiciansGivingBack.org, we will have links to donate to all three events, and to view these shows online,” Flott said.
