The Educational Heritage Association’s museum of Vigo County schools’ memorabilia will be open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The museum is inside Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School at 4226 W. Old U.S. 40 in West Terre Haute.
Committees planning high school reunions will discover items that can be borrowed for free.
For more details, contact EHA at eha@vigoschools.org or Sandy Billing at 812-466-2187. Also, like EHAmuseum on Facebook.
