As nearly all libraries have now re-opened and taken steps for the safety of their patrons and staff, this is a reminder that there is much information out there, perhaps just a short distance from your home.
Here is a list of libraries in the Wabash Valley that are open and ready for your visit.
Call or go online first to see what they have in their genealogy collections.
Face masks are required, and keep in mind that Indiana is on Eastern time and Illinois is on Central time.
• Clark County Genealogical Society Library, 521 Locust St., Marshall, Illinois; 217-826-2864; https://www.facebook.com/TheCCGL
Open 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment at $10 an hour.
• Clay County Genealogical Society Library, 309 W. Main St., Center Point; 812-835-5005; http://www.ccgsilib.org
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
• Clinton Public Library, Genealogy, 313 S. Fourth St., Clinton; 765-832-8349; http://www.clintonpl.lib.in.us/Genealogy.htm
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Danville Public Library, Genealogy, 319 N. Vermilion St., Danville, Illinois; 217-477-5220; https://danvillepubliclibrary.org
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Edgar County Genealogical Society Library, 408 N. Main St., Paris, Illinois; 217-463-4209; https://edgarcountygenealogy.org
Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday but onsite visits are by appointment only. Contact a week in advance.
• Illiana Genealogical Society Library, 215 W. North St., Danville, Illinois; 217-431-8733; https://www.facebook.com/IllianaGenealogicalAndHistoricalSociety
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Marshall Public Library, Genealogy, 612 Archer Ave., Marshall, Illinois; 217-826-2535; https://www.marshallillibrary.com/local-history-and-genealogy
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Parke County Public Library, Genealogy, 106 N. Market St., Rockville; 765-569-5544; https://rockvillepl.lib.in.us/genealogy
Open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Putnam County Public Library, Genealogy, 103 E. Poplar St., Greencastle; 765-653-2755; https://pcpl21.org
Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
• Sullivan County Public Library, Genealogy, 100 S. Crowder St., Sullivan; 812-268-4967; https://www.sullivan.lib.in.us/resources/genealogy
Department hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed during lunch) Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Vigo County Public Library, Special Collections, Seventh and Poplar streets, Terre Haute; 812-232-1113; http://www.vigo.lib.in.us/subjects/genealogy
Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
