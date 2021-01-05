Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 will resume two fundraising activities this week to help support local charities.
Weekly bingo starts Thursday with an early bird game at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. in the lodge at 3708 Wabash Ave.
The lodge also is set to host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. For $6, visitors will get biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee.
For more information call Ed Akers at 812-241-2943.
