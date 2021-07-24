Moose International honors Ed Akers of Terre Haute

Moose International recently bestowed the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest honor of the Loyal Order of the Moose, on William “Ed” Akers of Terre Haute.
Pilgrim President of Indiana Mark Benton presented Akers with his gold blazer on July 18 in his home lodge, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. He was recognized for being a loyal member for 22 years, and for serving in many positions in the lodge, currently as administrator. Akers also is well known in the community as a Honey Creek High School graduate and for his years as a youth football coach.
