All single women ages 18-42 are invited to pray with the Sisters of Providence via Zoom beginning in the month of August.
Join the Sisters of Providence from wherever you are on the seventh day of each month at 7 p.m. The prayer sessions last approximately 45 minutes.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org, or call 361-500-9505 or email jluna@spsmw.org.
Sisters of Providence Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna said she hopes the monthly prayer sessions will engage those who participate.
“Monthly prayer groups for single women ages 18-42 have been set up to offer women in the same peer group a space to pray and share while getting to know the Sister of Providence and some of our Sisters,” Sister Joni said.
Each month’s service will be led by a different Sister of Providence and be focused on a different topic.
For the month of August, join Sister Barbara Battista, SP, who will lead a prayer on the topic of Peace and Justice.
Other topics and Sisters of Providence leading the monthly prayer services include:
• Thursday, Sept. 7 – Sister Marilyn Baker, SP, leading a prayer on autumn
• Saturday, Oct. 7 – Sister Jeanette Lucinio, SP, leading a prayer of Sisters of Providence Feast Days
• Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Sister Jane Iannaccone, SP, leading a prayer on Thanksgiving
• Thursday, Dec. 7 – Sister Donna Butler, SP, leading a prayer on Christmas
• Sunday, Jan. 7 – Sister Barbara Bluntzer, SP, leading a prayer on Martin Luther King Jr.
• Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Sister Evelyn Ovalles, SP, leading a prayer on St. Valentine’s Day
• Thursday, March 7 – Sister Barbara Sheehan, SP, leading a prayer on Women’s History Month
• Sunday, April 7 – Sister Patty Wallace, SP, leading a prayer on spring
• Thursday, May 7 – Sister Mary Montgomery, SP, leading a prayer on Mary, the Mother of Jesus
• Friday, June 7 – Sister Betty Hopf, SP, leading a prayer on gun violence awareness
