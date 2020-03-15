The community can speak with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett at Mingle with the Mayor on Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Traverse Pie Company at 75 N. 3rd St. in Terre Haute.
Mingle with the Mayor is a monthly program which provides an opportunity for the community to ask questions and learn more about the Mayor’s work in the Terre Haute neighborhoods. It is set to take place every third Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the restaurant.
The goal of the event is to break down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and have refreshments.
Complimentary pie and coffee refreshments for this month will be sponsored by Springhill Village.
Local businesses are asked to support this community based program by being the monthly sponsor of the refreshments and may do so by contacting Lori Aplin @ 812-917-4970 or via email at loriaplin@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.