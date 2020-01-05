Mingle with the Mayor is a monthly program which provides a unique opportunity for the community to ask questions and learn more about the Mayor’s work in the Terre Haute neighborhoods. It is set to take place every month on 3rd Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Grand Traverse Pie Company located at 75 N. 3rd St. in Terre Haute.
The goal of Mingle with the Mayor is to break down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and have refreshments.
There is no agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know your mayor.
Complimentary pie and coffee refreshments for this month will be sponsored by Springhill Village.
Local businesses are asked to support this community based program by being the monthly sponsor of the refreshments and may do so by contacting Lori Aplin @ 812-917-4970 or via email @ loriaplin@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.