The next presentation of Mingle with the Mayor, a monthly program which provides an opportunity for community members to meet with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, is scheduled 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, in the Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.
The goal of program is to break down barriers and allow for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, and build relationships.
Complimentary pie and coffee will be sponsored by Springhill Village.
Local businesses can support the community-based program by being the monthly sponsor of refreshments. Contact Lori Aplin with Senior Education Ministries at 812-230-7772 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.