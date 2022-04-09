The Maple Center is holding a weekend-long mind-body skills workshop. The program explores the relationships between the mind, body and wellness, instructed by Suzanne Kunkle, Ph.D., H.S.P.P.
The workshop will take place at The Maple Center in the Fleschner Memorial Classroom April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a 45-minute lunch break and April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.
The following will be covered:
• Movement, exercise and breathing
• Biofeedback and autogenic training
• Meditation
• Guided imagery
• Yoga, Tai Chi or Qi Gong
• Mindful and healthy eating as a component of self-awareness
• Relaxation
The registration deadline is April 22. Class size is limited. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/mindbodyskillsTMC.
