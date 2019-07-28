Chief Gunner’s Mate Andrew Jancosek of Farmersburg cleans an M2-HB .50 caliber machine gun on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) on Feb. 8. Bainbridge is conducting COMPTUEX with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. The components of CSG 12 embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems assets to create and sustain operational capability. This enables them to prepare for and conduct global operations, have effective and lasting command and control and demonstrate dedication and commitment to becoming the strongest warfighting force for the Navy and for the nation.
