Mike Lunsford's Book Feature 2021 Part II: ‘… some part of it is always with you’

If you’re reading this you probably also took in the first half of my annual feature that celebrates books last week; thanks for coming back for more. It was the great Western writer, Louis L’Amour who said that once you’ve read a book you care about, “… some part of it is always with you.” That’s exactly how I feel about many of the books I tackled in 2021, a few, that if I find the time, I’ll read again someday.
'M, King’s Bodyguard'
I left off the first part of this story in Victorian England with the hanging of a real serial killer, but my reading last July was dominated by the same setting in a slightly later time in Niall Leonard’s splendid and fast-paced mystery, “M, King’s Bodyguard” (Pantheon Books, 264 pages, 2021).
The time is 1901 and the place is England, but Queen Victoria has just died and a Scotland Yard detective named William Melville serves as both protagonist and narrator. Melville is not only the new king’s (Edward VII) bodyguard, but also works to prevent an assassination of any of a number of other heads of state as they arrive in London to attend Victoria’s funeral. Intensely atmospheric, Melville walks the sooty streets of the damp city with German detective Gustav Steinhauer, uncovers an evil cabal, and surely sets up a series that is certain to entertain historical fiction buffs for years to come.
Leonard’s descriptive skills are considerable, as in this passage: “In the dimness of the cab Steinhauer rearranged his borrowed black scarf to cover his white shirt while I busied myself loading my old Webley Bulldog. Eventually, our cab wheeled right and headed south across London Bridge, over the black churning Thames dense with smoking barges, and dived into a rabbit-warren of slums where tattered grey wash hung limply from lines across the street. The clop of our horse’s hooves and the clatter of the cab’s wheels seemed muffled by the sulphurous smoke that hung in a pall between the grimy houses …”
'Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike'
August was typically hot and dry, but nonetheless I was slogging on the icy Chilkoot Trail and panning for gold in Bonanza Creek in Brian Castner’s “Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike” (Doubleday, 269 pages, 2021). Set during the great gold rush of 1897, Castner skillfully weaves portraits of colorful characters, who, in many cases, were less than virtuous or well-intentioned. Many of those “stampeders” seem to pop from the pages of a Bret Harte novel, among them yet-to-be novelist Jack London, “notorious bunco man,” Jefferson “Soapy” Smith, and the husband-and-wife mining team of Clarence and Ethel Barry. The sobering fact that so many of the adventurers died in their ill-advised treks, and so few found enough gold in the Yukon to even take the chance to head north at all, speaks well of the gritty realism of Castner’s book.
“…Ambrose Bierce, the acerbic Civil War veteran and journalist, wrote in the ‘San Francisco Examiner’ his caustic prediction for the fate of the Klondikers: ‘Nothing will come of him. He is a word in the wind, a brother to the fog. At the scene of his activity no memory of him will remain. The gravel that he thawed and sifted will freeze again. In the shanty that he builded, the she-wolf will raise her poddy litter. The snows will cover his trail and all will be as before.’”
'Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-Mile Journey Around the Last Great American Frontier'
Unfortunately, for most of those mentioned in this book, Bierce was absolutely right. However, without going into much detail, I will say that I returned to the frozen north within a few days in August through Mark Adams’ “Tip of the Iceberg: My 3,000-Mile Journey Around the Last Great American Frontier” (Dutton, 321 pages, 2018). I mention it here because Adams’ wonderful humor, keen eye and dual storyline describes both his own journey from Seattle to the Chukchi Sea on the Arctic Circle in the steps and wakes of those who made the trip with railroad magnate Edward Harriman in 1899. I liked this book so much that I purchased another by Adams about a trip he made to Peru, one that will potentially end up on my 2022 list.
'Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier'
By September, I was exploring the Kentucky wilderness in Bob Drury and Tom Clavin’s grisly and thrilling “Blood and Treasure: Daniel Boone and the Fight for America’s First Frontier” (St. Martin’s Press, 383 pages, 2021). Believe me, it is more about blood than treasure.
Drury and Clavin present us with a Boone — along with a colorful cast of other real characters from sometimes-soldier and land speculator George Rogers Clark to heroic frontiersman Simon Kenton — in a ripping good yarn that reads like a more graphic version of Fenimore Cooper. Boone, the first true American frontier legend, comes across as a complex hero, motivated by both honor and riches as he helps open new lands to those interested in heading west. A complex man with a complicated family life and an always-unpredictable financial future, Boone is not spoiled in any way by the authors’ more realistic portrayal.
Hardly the 6’5” of Fess Parker’s television series version, the 5’8” Boone was nonetheless a formidable warrior, despite crippling arthritis that kept his back close to many a campfire. “Boone appreciated the company of skilled long hunters like Nicholas Gist. But as he waited for his son James to grow old enough to join him on his sallies, he much preferred journeying into the wilderness with his horses and dogs as his only companions. He was said to enjoy the sublime ‘habit of contemplation’ that he had cultivated in the Pennsylvania forests of his youth. And though not a conspicuously religious man — he admitted to holding the red man’s Great Spirit in the same esteem as the white man’s Christian God — he would sometimes tote a Bible in his saddlebags next to his ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ to keep him company by the firelight.”
'The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock'
October’s book of choice kept my reading light burning into the night with Edward White’s “The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense” (W.W. Norton, 379 pages, 2021). A fascinating collection of a dozen essays, this book does nothing but enhance the strange attraction movie lovers have for the enigmatic director. Each essay tackles a different aspect of Hitchcock’s persona, yet even then, anyone remotely familiar with his films will be left wishing for more about a favorite movie or an additional anecdote.
“That there was a right way of doing things, and a thousand wrong ways, seemed axiomatic to Hitchcock. On the set of ‘North by Northwest,’ he appeared genuinely affronted when he saw Eva Marie Saint pour herself coffee into a Styrofoam cup. In all seriousness, he pointed out that such conduct was incompatible with being a movie star. ‘Someone should bring it to you in a china cup and saucer.’ More indecorous behavior occurred the night Paul Newman came to dinner in the early 1960s. Not only did Newman take off his jacket and hang it on the back of his chair the moment he reached the table, he declined the offer of the wines that Hitchcock had paired with the food and asked instead for a beer — which he drank straight from the can. This was not leading-man behavior; Cary Grant would have rather been seen dead than swigging beer from a can. Hitchcock’s opinion of Newman never entirely recovered.”
Although White’s representation of the complicated director paints an even more complex portrait of Hitchcock, it hardly defines him. A loner, a film pioneer, often cruel and unlikable, he remains nonetheless a mystery every bit as convoluted as his movie’s plots — just the way we’ve came to love him.
'Tall Men, Short Shorts — The 1969 NBA Finals'
Come November, just about every Hoosier’s heart turns to hot gymnasiums and “the greatest game ever invented,” and that’s where I went, albeit mostly through a book that took me back to my childhood living room, a black-and-white television, and the glory of dreaming I was John Havlicek beating the buzzer with a bank shot. Leigh Montville’s delightful “Tall Men, Short Shorts—The 1969 NBA Finals: Wilt, Russ, Lakers, Celtics, and a Very Young Sports Reporter” (Doubleday, 317 pages, 2021) made me wish for the National Basketball Association as it once was.
Humorous, anecdotal, and entertaining, Montville describes what it was like to be a youthful Boston Globe sports reporter (he later wrote for Sports Illustrated) who was handed the enviable task of covering what was supposed to be the end of the Celtics dynasty — they had won 10 of the 12 previous championships; eight in a row — as they placed fourth in their division, yet battled their way to the title series to face the ascending and intimidating Lakers star machine led by Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.
Much more than a mere description of the games themselves, Montville’s book (I wholeheartedly suggest you read his biography of Babe Ruth, “The Big Bam”) captures the era, its social and racial turmoil, and the conglomeration of unique personalities that constituted and surrounded the two teams, including wonderful sidebars about Celtics and Lakers’ play-by-play men Johnny Most and Chick Hearn.
“Most had large ears and a wrinkled face that looked like last night’s melted candle. He was not a handsome man, a fact that he would sometimes mention in his conversation. Weird things would happen to him. He would complain about losing his hearing and Celtics doctor Thomas Silva would find an earplug that had been lodged for a month or so in one large ear. He would drop a cigarette on his polyester pants during a broadcast and would have to put out the fire while he continued to talk. He would be talking another time and his dental plate would fly out of his mouth in the middle of some fierce description. He would catch the plate in midair, shove it back into his mouth, and keep talking.”
Ultimately, the eye of the book’s storm is Bill Russell, the future Hall-of-Fame player-coach of the Celtics who made Game 7 of the series his last. “An overcoat of seriousness was an important part of his wardrobe,” Montville says of Russell. “He was the socially activated modern African-American athlete, able to respond to the big events of the time, but also bothered by the daily paper cuts of racism. He was smart enough to recognize slights, subtle as they sometimes might be, bold enough to talk about them. He didn’t care who heard what he had to say.”
The Lincoln Highway
The last month of the year proved no less entertaining, as the best book I tackled in December — indeed the book I most anticipated all year — was Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway” (Viking, 576 pages, 2021). I was already addicted to the author after reading his epic “A Gentleman in Moscow” a few years ago, and Towles surprises readers over and over again with this exquisite mixture of realism and tall tale, optimism and sadness.
Opening with the return home of 18-year-old Emmett Watson, who has been released from a work farm to the small 1950s Nebraska town where he had accidentally killed a bully, readers anticipate a coming-of-age journey westward to California along the Lincoln Highway. Emmett, and his obsessive-compulsive younger brother, Billy, plan to leave their recently-dead father’s over-mortgaged farm in search of an emotionally-worn mother who abandoned them years before, leaving only a paper trail of post cards. Instead, the narratives of additional and equally compelling characters — reform school escapees, Duchess and Woolly; the independent girl who expects to marry Emmett, Sally; the murderous preacher, Pastor John; the aptly-named heroic war veteran who is trying to find his way home, Ulysses; the often-mentioned and essentially peculiar Professor Abacus Abernathe — all enter the fray along with a colorful roster of rail-riding hoboes and policemen, con artists and prostitutes, clowns and alcoholic has-been actors.
A fascinating odyssey of anecdotes, in a way driven like Emmett’s much-loved Studebaker, soon leads the boys and the readers eastward, not west, and is carried along in a current that flows with emotion and history and myth. It was my favorite book of the year.
Although a minor passage in the book, an example of Towles’ skills comes as Duchess sits in a darkened kitchen corner: “Woolly’s sister came into the kitchen like a ghost. Appearing in the doorway in her long white robe and crossing the unlit room without a sound, it was like her feet didn’t touch the floor. But if she was a ghost, she wasn’t the harrowing sort — one of those that howl and moan and send shivers down your spine. She was the forlorn sort. The kind of ghost that wanders the halls of an empty house for generations, in search of something or someone that no one else can even remember. A visitation, I think they call it.”
So, another year gone; another year made better by reading good books, many more than I can mention here (although I did slip in an extra). In the months yet to play out in 2022, I have little doubt that I’ll be wandering the lobby of a robbed Harlem hotel, wading through the mud of a German POW camp, trying to deduct “whodunit” in a British senior citizens’ home, and hiking in the wilds of Peru. And, if L’Amour is right, some of those books will always be a part of me.
