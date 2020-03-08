It was snowing, gently and with little fanfare, as I began this story a few days ago. No one was panicked about grabbing bread and milk; my shovel sat idly by our back door. The roads were wet and puddled, yet the sharp cold wind and light dusting all seemed diversionary, as if Old Man Winter was showing us what he could do with a little effort.
But, as is typical of our just-wait-five-minutes kind of weather here, today, as I put the finishing touches on this tale, it is unusually warm, and I walked in shirt sleeves to the marsh. My cabin window is open this evening; I heard the first few peeps of frogs on our pond too.
We wait — somewhat patiently — for a few more weeks to pass and spring’s official arrival, but if this season is still being called winter, I am happy to have had it. Other than a squall or two, and with only a few short runs of frozen-pipe kind of cold, we have been very fortunate. The upper Plains and New England, and now, tragically, the South, have taken real beatings these past months, so we should feel fortunate.
My editor thinks I can go ahead and say goodbye to winter a little early in March, so that I am doing. I may be a bit premature — we can all recall snows in April — but sooner than we think, it will be so humid and hot that we might just long for a sweater and autumn and a roaring fireplace.
In 1923, Robert Frost, not yet 50 nor the wizened sage of American poetry he would become, wrote “Dust of Snow,” a tiny mote of a poem — just two stanzas — in which he conveys how a little snow shaken onto his head from a startled crow left him happier than he had been just moments before.
Something as innocent and insignificant as that instance lightened his heart and left him less disgruntled with the world.
He wrote:
The way a crow
Shook down on me
The dust of snow
From a hemlock tree
Has given my heart
A change of mood
And saved some part
Of a day I had rued
I’ve had dozens of those ‘dust of snow’ moments this winter, whether there was snow glistening in the trees or not; of course, the crows are ever-present. For instance, I remember it was the day after New Year’s Day, a very warm one for January. As I walked a ridge along a wide drainage ditch that heads due north toward the creek, I looked down, luckily, before I stepped on a not-so-well-hidden box turtle, only partially covered by a jumble of brown oak leaves.
The turtle was very much alive, and despite the warm day, I was surprised that he was not bunkered down in the darkness of a groundhog burrow or mole run awaiting an inevitable cold front. Box turtles are not easily fooled by weather, for they often live — if left in unmolested woodlands — for over a half-century. Why this one was out that day was a surprise that made me smile.
Other moments come to mind. I wandered a farm field one day in late February; it is in a place that borders one of my favorite tromping grounds: the banks of Big Raccoon Creek. I am often there, and sometimes spend an hour or two, hardly snapping a photo or halting my stride, doing little more than walking in the paw prints of bobcats, coyotes, and skunks. Yet, that evening, cold-eared and red-faced, I turned to the west to catch the fading sun as it backlit a bank of rolling clouds. Set in the scene was the glowing outline of a tree that borders a branch that drains the field. It is a tree my father-in-law chose to leave rather than cut, despite the shade it threw, year after year, over his corn and beans. Just then, I was happy that he had left it; I hope it remains for another generation or two.
Another moment came as I slogged down a muddy deer path in my own woods. There, in a place where a spring bubbles toward a small pond, the ice was thinning in the sun and brown leathery oak leaves were pushing their way to the surface. Had it been an hour later, the sun would have melted the moment into muck, but I happened to catch those watery patterns in the fading ice, just then…
I captured more of those moments with my camera: the desolate beauty of Bound Cemetery on a frosty blue December day; a slushy snow that turned an ordinary country road into a wonderland; a female red-bellied woodpecker that paused on a poplar tree as I walked along in the clear light of a January morning; a true dusting of snow that made the trees along an old railroad grade nearly glisten in the gray half-light of a February afternoon; the magnificent ice of a spring that snakes its way through my in-laws’ farm...
Winter, not harsh at all this year, won’t be missed by many of us who like the warmth of the sun on our bones. Yet, it gave us moments to cherish and remember.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his webpage is www.mikelunsford.com.
