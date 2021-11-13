Mike Lunsford to speak at Nov. 17 Audubon Society meeting

MIKE LUNSFORD

The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host writer and photographer Mike Lunsford at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Nature Center at Dobbs Memorial Park, 5170 E. Poplar St. 

Lunsford will share about the life and times of Gene Stratton-Porter, aka The Bird Woman, a Wabash County, Indiana, native who became a self-trained author, nature photographer, naturalist, wetlands conservation activist and movie producer. In addition, Lunsford will discuss Stratton-Porter’s novelette, “The Song of the Cardinal.” 

Members and nonmembers are invited to the free program. All are encouraged to read the short novel before the meeting. A free copy can be downloaded or read at www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/533

The WVAS serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

For more details, visit www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org or like the Facebook page.

