Mike Lunsford to speak at Nov. 17 Audubon Society meeting

The Wabash Valley Audubon Society will host writer and photographer Mike Lunsford at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Nature Center at Dobbs Memorial Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.
Lunsford will share about the life and times of Gene Stratton-Porter, aka The Bird Woman, a Wabash County, Indiana, native who became a self-trained author, nature photographer, naturalist, wetlands conservation activist and movie producer. In addition, Lunsford will discuss Stratton-Porter’s novelette, “The Song of the Cardinal.”
Members and nonmembers are invited to the free program. All are encouraged to read the short novel before the meeting. A free copy can be downloaded or read at www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/533.
The WVAS serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
For more details, visit www.wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org or like the Facebook page.
