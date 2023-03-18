The Parke-Vermillion Master Gardener Association will host writer and photographer Mike Lunsford, presenting “My World and Welcome to It” at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Parke County Extension Office Meeting Room, located at 1472 N. U.S. 41, Rockville.
Lunsford’s presentation will center on his photographic work in and around Parke County, much of it appearing regularly in the Terre Haute Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living magazine. He will also discuss the role that journaling plays in his writing, which includes his regular “The Off Season” columns, monthly features and magazine articles.
He will bookend his discussion with the reading of a pair of stories from two of his seven books, and will leave time to take questions about writing, reading, photography and being outdoors.
There will be books available for sale and signing after the presentation. All are welcome and no registration is required.
