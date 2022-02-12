It doesn’t take much effort to see hawks on these coldest days of an Indiana winter. They are perched on the upper limbs of trees along our highways and country roads, are as tense as sprinters as they ready to spring from fence posts and power lines, often glare icily at whatever they see moving on the ground from their kiting and coasting in the blue above us.
Hawks have been seen in abundance this year, or at least it seems that way. Just a week ago I emerged from the woods, a camera in one nearly-frozen hand and a bit disappointed that I had spent nearly two hours of that gray unappealing afternoon seeing very little worth photographing. My feet were a bit wet, my nose running, my eyes watery from the strong east wind.
And then, just as I was clomping my way into a back door, my boots already untied and my thoughts turned to toasty furnace air, a half-read book, and a hot cup of coffee, I saw her: a big sharp-shinned hawk, her deep-orange eyes trained so intensely on a bird feeder that we keep filled with sunflower seeds, that she paid me no mind at all. Not bothering to lace my boots, I snapped a few shots of her, despite having to stare into the low-setting sun. I then headed around our house so I could get a better look at her from west to east; she never moved, one leg pulled up close to her breast feathers to keep it warm, a white pine providing a nice green backdrop for her drama.
Sharp-shinned hawks, like virtually all raptors, spend much of their time during the other three seasons unseen in the shadows of leafed trees and brush, but in the winter months they give us the honor of seeing them on display like feathered jewels. The hawk I saw that day — one of the smaller species we have here — can reach speeds in flight of about 60 miles per hour, but she can dive on prey, the smallest of which she can spot at well over 100 feet, twice that fast.
A bit leery that she might come after my scalp, I gingerly crept to within 40 or 50 feet of her as she sat atop an old cedar trellis to watch a few house sparrows peck away at what was left of the seeds. Usually seen in a blur of feathers, sharp-shinned hawks migrate out of southern Canada to winter here. Their smaller bodies and longer tails make them adept at navigating in tight spots, and I usually see them only for a few seconds at a time. But this “sharpie” apparently found me to be no threat, for I snapped my camera’s shutter so much that it sounded like a studio glamour shoot.
Marc Devokaitis, an associate editor at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, tells me that he has heard nothing about big hawk numbers where he lives in New York, and suggests that what we are seeing here is normal too. According to an article he’s written, it appears that sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawks — both accipiters — are showing up at backyard feeders, even in decidedly urban areas, much more often than they used to.
Oddly, Devokaitis’ lab’s research also suggested that the hawks making their ways into more heavily-populated areas are doing so in places that have fewer trees. They are adapting to where a good food source is. Accipiters, by the way, are less conspicuous bird-eating hawks; they have less-imposing wingspans, stay closer to the ground, and can maneuver through dense trees with apparently little effort. Buteos — burlier red-shouldered, red-tailed, and rough-legged hawks — tend to want a diet of moles, voles, mice and rabbits. It is those hawks we hear screeching as they soar above the tree line, letting anyone and everyone know they are around. Our sharp-shinned, on the other hand, is a silent assassin.
Ornithologist, Dr. Peter Scott, one of my best birding friends, says that hawks may appear to be territorial, something I suggested since we are seeing the red-shouldered variety most around our place. “If they are territorial, the aggression is directed at others of the same species, since they share the same food preferences. But when hunting a particular patch one species may chase another,” he says. “You may see harriers versus short-eared owls at twilight, for instance. But, I think crows are harder on all raptors than they are on each other. They are merciless in their pestering, moving them on.”
Although hawks are aggressive hunters and less than personable, they are magnificent. In just a matter of days, my wife and I spotted a burly rough-legged as it sat in the upper reaches of a big persimmon tree that we pass as we take our walk; as if mindful of the calendar, it watches the field below for much of January and February, then moves on.
A few days ago, I slowed my car as we spied a red-tailed hawk fly from a roadside wood to hit some unsuspecting field mouse, a remarkable display of its visual ability and concentration as it hardly flinched, even in the violent wake of a passing semi. A day later, I stopped my truck in the road to better see a red-shouldered hawk move from a power line to a tree a safer distance away. It sat patiently, waiting for me to go, I suppose, so it could resume staring into the corn stubble that had so mesmerized it. A few days later, I spied another sitting like a bored student on the mast of an old television antenna, staring down into the brown grass of a winter yard. They are, as writer Helen Macdonald says, “solitary and self-possessed.”
Writing of a year she spent training a Northern goshawk in the aftermath of her bird-loving father’s death, Macdonald fears that wild animals are disappearing, “…not just from the wild, but from people’s everyday lives, replaced by images of themselves in print and on screen. The rarer they get the fewer meanings animals can have. Eventually rarity is all they are made of.”
For now, at least where I live, I am seeing hawks, a lot of them. It isn’t hard at all.
