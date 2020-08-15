Mike Lunsford: The pitcher in the picture, with his hand on his hip

Often, the very best mysteries reach out to us from dusty cardboard boxes, old photo albums, even family Bibles. This is a story about one.
It has been nearly three months now since a friend named Tawnee Pollner found a yellowing photograph that once belonged to her beloved grandmother, Margaret Stith. Margaret, a long-time and well-known Rosedale citizen, passed in 2008, and Tawnee inherited, but hadn’t really sorted through, the many boxes of her grandma’s photos. Some were filled with sepia-toned and cardboard-backed pictures, their subjects garbed in stiff high collars and straw boaters, corsets and tailored blouses.
Now living in Florida, Tawnee grew up in southern Parke County, and is just old enough to remember the small town we both hold dear when it still had an abundance of Main Street businesses and tall shade trees.
One of Margaret’s pictures immediately stirred interest when Tawnee posted it on a social media history page; it is of a baseball team, statuesquely posing in a local photography shop operated by W.A. Baldridge, probably before 1900. It is in those years when semi-pro and industrial league teams served as much of the feeder system to big-time competition.
Clearly, the team in the picture was from the tiny Parke County town of Coxville, which then had a general store, a school, a church, at least one tavern, a coal mine, a sandstone business, a doctor, and three or four hundred inhabitants. An old plat map of the town reveals that there was even once an “Upper Coxville” where houses were built well away from the creek that flowed nearby; by then, folks were arguing about whether the town should keep its original name of Roseville, but money talked more than tradition, and the mine owner, William Cox, eventually won out.
Of course, what piqued a lot of interest in the photo was the common knowledge that Hall-of-Fame pitcher, Mordecai “Three-Finger” Brown, first made a name for himself in Coxville. In fact, he first pitched as a member of the Coxville Reds in the summer of 1898, joining the team the year before as a third baseman. Immediately, people were speculating that Brown is in the photo, and Tawnee trusted me enough to see if it was true.
Although I thought one player in the picture might possibly be Mordecai, I was nowhere near convinced, so I turned to Scott Brown, the president of the Mordecai Brown Legacy Foundation. Brown, along with the vice-president, Cindy Thomson, are descendants of the famous pitcher and co-wrote “Three-Finger: The Mordecai Brown Story” in 2006. Scott concurred; our suspect was too small and undoubtedly too young to be Brown, yet his right hand — the sure-fire way to identify Mordecai — was tantalizingly obscured.
Scott simply said, “I am not ready to say definitely, no. I think that I want it to be him very much, but it is yet to be conclusive for me.” He recommended that I contact the Society for American Baseball Research and its team of photographic experts. The chief executive officer of SABR, Scott Bush, stepped up to the plate next.
Bush was not convinced Mordecai was in the photo either, and wanted to share it with a wider audience of researchers. He recommended I contact Cary Smith, a member of the pictorial committee at SABR, who, although interested in the photo, identified yet another player that he thought resembled Brown more than our original choice. I was definitely looking at an 0-2 count.
In the meantime, I asked Wabash Valley historian Mike McCormick to take a look. He found the photograph fascinating, but agreed that he saw no one who resembled Mordecai at all, so, just to be sure, I contacted Thomson, a novelist and genealogy enthusiast who lives in Ohio. Like Scott Brown, she has seen just about every available photograph of the pitcher that exists, and she was emphatic, positive: Mordecai is not in the photo.
Prior to this whole endeavor, I had never seen a photo of a Coxville baseball team. Although it may be hard to believe, many smaller towns were touting squads in those days; I have, for instance, seen a 1905 Catlin baseball club photo. So, regardless of Mordecai not being in the picture, Tawnee has a real treasure, one that I am still interested in because of a man named Mark Clayton.
Clayton was Coxville’s top pitcher going into the summer of 1898; in fact, he was considered a decent professional prospect. Yet, Clayton’s propensity for drinking gave Brown a chance to pitch in a key game in July of that year, and Mordecai delivered a win over rival Brazil. By the next season, Brown had moved on; in 1901 he pitched in the Three-I-League for Terre Haute, and by 1903, he was a top prospect with the Cardinals. Traded to Chicago the following year, Brown posted a 1.86 earned run average with the Cubs.
What happened to Clayton is somewhat of a mystery. His baseball career left him in Coxville for a while. We know he made, then was cut from the Terre Haute club in 1902; he pitched in Vincennes and points south after that, but eventually washed out of the game. He died in a mine accident in Gibson County in 1916, the last year of Brown’s professional career. If he is in Pollner’s photo of the Coxville team, we don’t know it, for no one now knows what he looked like, even where he is buried. His death certificate says his body was taken back to Parke County to be buried in Rosedale, but a grave has never been found.
Although you might think this wasn’t much of a mystery — mostly just a little research and a lot of emailing — another friend named Pam Rolle, soon discovered yet another photo that has ties to Mordecai. Her grandparents (Jim, who lived to 88, and Ruth, who lived to 98) kept their own boxes of photos, and one picture is of the old “No. 11” coal mine that operated just southwest of Rosedale on the Terre Haute and Logansport Railroad. It shows a group of miners holding onto the mules that supplied the power used to bring coal to the surface. Two of the mules are white.
On the back of Pam’s picture, someone — she doesn’t think it was either grandparent — had written: “White mule was one driven by Mordecai Brown in Mine #8…” There was no date.
After a little research, I learned that #8 opened in 1889 and was situated a bit south of Coxville. Played out and mostly destroyed by fire, it was abandoned in 1902. According to some records, #11 opened in 1902, a few years after Brown had begun playing baseball professionally. However, Baldridge’s embossed signature is on the photo’s frame, which is interesting because he was not even listed in the 1900 Parke County census; the photographer had moved on too, eventually to Ohio, where he died in 1924.
I sent the photo to Scott Brown and told him that if, in fact, Mordecai had driven one of the two white mules in the photo, he would probably have to have been in the Coxville-Rosedale area earlier than 1897.
When he saw it, Scott said, “That is an incredible picture. I am guessing that it did not have a date on it. I can’t make the faces of course, but I can definitely say that the man on the far left with the white mule is not at all Mordecai. However, notice the other white mule more in the center of the photo. The person holding the mule is smaller than the men around him. Mordecai started at the mines when he was 14. He was a checker, yes, but could have easily done other things like drive mules. All that we know for certain is that he did not dig coal. If you will look at the smaller figure holding that center white mule, you will note that he has his hand on his hip. That is a very Mordecai Brown-pose. There are so many pictures throughout his life with his hand on his hip. It was something he did. In fact, it is something that we all do as Browns, not even realizing it. Pictures of my grandfather, my dad, uncles, even me, are all standing that same way. Something in the genes I guess.”
He added, “So while I can’t see his face, I would venture to say that the kid in the middle of the frame, with the white mule, could easily be a young Mordecai Brown.”
