In her wonderful essay, “Winter Hours,” Mary Oliver says that she couldn’t be a poet without the natural world. “For me the door to the woods is the door to a temple,” she writes.
Life, even our modern, technology-driven version, feels different in the winter. Although I grumble some about shoveling snow and higher utility bills, cold feet and slippery runs at getting up the north hill out of town, I accept that winters — even those that seem to last an extra month or so — are a part of living here; I wouldn’t have it any other way. I like the feel of sun on my arms as much as anyone, but existence without experiencing the four seasons doesn’t appeal to me, no matter how inviting a sandy beach may be. So, like Oliver, I keep winter hours for a few months in anticipation of spring’s arrival.
Although we changed our clocks to “spring forward” a week ago, today is, in every sense of the words, a new season. I heard frogs on our pond in late February, and have cleaned birdhouses and seen greening briars and saplings, all long before today; there is no turning back now.
This winter, which reserved a frightful spell of harsh cold and deep snow for mid-February, still found me managing to be out and about, gloved and scarved, sometimes shivering, sometimes a little too warmly wrapped. Although November was a bit ominous in its early warnings of a harsh winter to come, December and January proved to be mostly mild, while February was cold but tolerable, and March, thus far, its usual mixed bag of windy, wet and warmer days.
As is customary, I kept my camera close, and on more than one day I walked back into a friend’s woods known for its rocky crags and running water — mostly icicled and frozen when I saw them. There, I stood behind what is usually a flow of spring water that drops 25 feet and runs toward little Rock Run Creek, but on that day it was frozen into a pillar of ice that caught the sunlight in such a way to make it appear to be Ball Jar blue. Later, in another spot, I found Eastern towees and fox sparrows and black-eyed juncos carousing around a stone escarpment, totally unconcerned with the frigid wind that had me doubting both my toughness and common sense.
On another afternoon, I met my son and daughter and two grandsons to sled a hill I hadn’t been on since I was a boy. For them, perhaps, it was just another fun day to be together; for me, it was magical, and I found myself standing atop that slope reminiscing about the snowy winter days spent there with my sister and cousin and our “Flexible Flyer,” our faces and hands wet and cold, our parents and grandparents still living in their too-hot houses nearby.
On yet another day, this one warmer than most, my best friend and I walked the still-frozen wetlands of Goose Pond, a bit disappointed that we were too early in the birding season to see many of its ducks and swans and geese in blue open water, but we were still blessed by the sight of thousands of Sandhill Cranes as they wandered cornfield stubble and isolated muddy roads. I took few pictures that day, but kept plenty of memories.
Many of this past winter’s days, I am somewhat sad to say, ran together. There were long gray hours that caught me staring out our windows like a housecat or curled in a chair with a book and a housecat. I drank my coffee and wrote my stories and worked crosswords and fed birds and scraped paths to the mail box, but often I felt lazy and wished for no more than the sun to shine.
Through it all, I captured images that helped me forget the worst of the winter and its pandemic weariness: a heavy snow coating a stack of cherry wood I cut last summer; the geometric wonder of a single shorn cornstalk in a field I often walk; a great blue heron skating across wetlands ice in search of a meal; a beautifully gray Northern mockingbird posing for a photo with winter fog as a backdrop; a neighbor’s mule standing in the falling snow; brilliant reflections of reed grass on icy water…
There is no doubt about it now; winter hours are over. The old season has shut down, and we see signs of green days to come.
You can contact Mike Lunsford at hickory913@gmail.com; his website is at www.mikelunsford.com. Mike’s newest book, This Old World, is available in local stores and at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.