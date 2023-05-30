The River City Art Association will feature the photographs of Mike Lunsford throughout the month of June in the Artist of the Month gallery space at the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute.
Nature’s beauty will be the central theme for the collection that Lunsford has put together for the exhibit, and includes two pieces that recently won photography competitions at Covered Bridge Art Association shows in Rockville: “The Blue Leaf” and “Parke County Mosaic.” Other work includes “Solitude,” “Blood Moon Eclipse,” “Hawk in the Snow,” “Sundown at the Wash” and “Winter’s Past.”
Lunsford, a retired teacher of English and History, lives in Parke County and regularly writes columns and features for the Terre Haute Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living magazine; he has seven story collections in print, the latest being “This Old World” (2020). Primarily self-taught, Lunsford says his best training has come from listening to respected area photographers he admires.
At first, Lunsford began taking photographs as art for his newspaper pieces, but was “…soon amazed at the beauty and complexity of the natural world I am able to witness on just a few acres of woods.” Although Lunsford says birds are among his favorite subjects, he has recently taken a special interest in black-and-white photography.
A Vigo County native, Lunsford graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Indiana State University, earning both his bachelors and masters degrees in English and American History. He lives in Parke County with his wife, Joanie, and three housecats.
