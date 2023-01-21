Occasionally, starting but not finishing a book gives me a rare sense of power; I sometimes simply choose to move on to something I think I’ll enjoy more, and find no shame in it. Yet, I can think of only one book I started but failed to get through in 2022, so the year must have been time well-spent, as far as books go. Last week, I began a discussion of the best of the best of those books, by the month, and now, I complete the work.
Riverman: An American Odyssey
Non-fiction seemed to have more of a hold on me last year, so I turned from reading novels in June to picking up Dan McGrath’s fascinating “Riverman: An American Odyssey” (Alfred A. Knopf, 252 pages, 2022). It was not only the best thing I read in July, it may have been the best I read all year.
McGrath, a longtime writer for “The New Yorker,” tells the story of Dick Conant — a complex but troubled paddler of American rivers — whom he met at a neighbor’s house along the Hudson in 2014. Writing about Conant in a “Talk of the Town” segment, McGrath had no way of knowing that in three month’s time his name and address would be recovered from Conant’s overturned canoe near North Carolina’s Outer Banks. When authorities contacted him, McGrath knew he had a bigger story to tell.
Conant, a gregarious mountain of a man who never seemed to meet a stranger, was, nonetheless, a distressed soul. Clearly brilliant but compulsive, detached yet artistically talented, he stuffed most of his belongings into storage sheds in Utah and Montana and religiously kept a journal, writing of and pining for a woman who may or may not have existed. Estranged from his family, in poor health that needed monitoring by the VA, and living out of his overstuffed canoe, Conant traveled many of America’s major waterways and their tributaries — the Yellowstone, the Ohio, the Mississippi — and literally filled atlases with remarkable written details of his adventures. McGrath’s book attempts to tell Conant’s fascinating story, leaving us not only with a mystery, but with a bigger-than-life legend.
“I have tried here to make Conant a hero of his own epic, while not giving anyone the illusion that it was an enviable life,” McGrath writes. He says that Conant himself went to “extraordinary lengths” to repudiate that his was a “tragic life,” writing: “Overall I think despite great hardships I have managed to survive and progress in my own humble way…If no one else respects me, too bad. I still respect me, and I am the one that counts.”
The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven
Despite wanting to take on only light reading in August, I picked up Tom Clavin’s harrowing World War II story of a captured American pilot in “Lightning Down,” then Chris Wallace’s great account of the hunt for a terrorist mastermind, “Countdown Bin Laden;” I recommend both books. Yet, when all was said and done, it was Nathaniel Ian Miller’s debut novel, “The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven” (Little Brown and Co., 328 pages, 2021) that reeled me in most of all.
In language realistic enough to make me shiver despite the summer heat, Miller tells the tale of young Sven Ormson, a restless loner, a World War I-era factory worker who wants to find himself in the solitude of an Arctic mining camp; instead, he finds that it is his need for the companionship of others that he was, perhaps, looking for all along.
Despite the colorless brutality of his environment, Sven’s story is endlessly exciting, and Miller’s vivid use of detail makes the book move nearly as quickly as the bear the protagonist and his dog encounter in this passage: “The dog’s retreat ignited something in the bear, for he sprang forward. He did not run — for that would have been unnecessary — but his size and agility somehow enabled him to cover the ground in a barely creditable sliver of time. He moved like water, an inexorable wave. As he drew near, I saw his eyes clearly — shining like black pebbles, like a raven’s…”
Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom
Not since I read Russell Baker’s splendid “The Good Times” years ago, have I enjoyed a journalist’s account of the newspaper business as much as Carl Bernstein’s “Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom” (Henry Holt, 370 pages, 2022), which I raced through in early September.
Long before becoming a “titan” in the industry and known for his association with Bob Woodward, the Watergate investigation, and a Pulitzer Prize, Bernstein was a 16-year-old kid facing expulsion from high school. Yet, he managed to land a job as a copyboy at the Washington “Evening Star,” his copious note taking, vivid memory, and true sense of history leading him into a newspaper career at a time when journalism was, to say the least, less fractious. His book details the geography of a newsroom unlike anything else I have ever read, and certainly brought back memories of my time in the old Tribune-Star building as a college sophomore.
Mentored by a talented staff of editors and writers, Bernstein proved that impressive resumes and coursework aren’t a match for self-confidence, hard work, and attention to detail. “Every day more words were printed in the newspaper than were in a good-sized novel; and during the course of the day these inked pages were corrected and rewritten and scrambled and updated five times. None of this could happen without copyboys. Kelley [head copyboy, Phil] grabbed a couple of pencils, and, with a flourish, handed me a notebook. This, he indicated, was to be the fundamental tool of my trade.”
Shrines of Gaiety
In October I turned to a familiar friend, English novelist Kate Atkinson, and her highly anticipated “Shrines of Gaiety” (Doubleday, 395 pages, 2022). I wait for every Atkinson release like a dog for its supper, knowing that despite her complicated plot structures, her command of wry language makes reading a joy, even if the reader has no idea in what direction she’s headed.
Typically, difficult to categorize, this book weaves a series of mysteries together in post-World War I London through a litany of interesting characters all brought together under the amorality one Nellie Coker. As the book opens, Coker is released from prison to resume control of her five nightclubs and a mixed bag of a half-dozen children. Sewing their stories together with those of a pair of ambitious and adventurous young social climbers, a diabolical killer, and a morally confused police inspector, Atkinson creates an ambiguous world that is a delight to visit for a while.
“Nellie sat placidly on a bench by the boating lake in Regent’s Park, a new, unfolded copy of the ‘Express’ on her lap,” Atkinson writes as Coker waits for a police sergeant who is on her payroll. “She made no attempt to open it and read its contents, rather she sat quietly as if in contemplation, staring out at the lake. Anyone looking at her would have been unable to discern the inner workings of her brain. Not that anyone did look at her. A woman in her sixth decade, dressed in everyday drab, is more invisible than a librarian.”
American Demon
By November, I headed to a trashy and overgrown creek bed on the south side of Cleveland during the Great Depression in Daniel Stashower’s gripping “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper” (Minotaur, 352 pages, 2022).
The author of one of the best biographies I have ever read, Stashower pens another winner, the story of FBI darling Eliot Ness in his post-Al Capone years. In the late summer of 1934, not long after Ness has been brought to Cleveland, first as a federal alcohol tax agent, and then as the city’s new director of public safety, “The Lady of the Lake” was discovered; she was the first of what would become at least 13 highly-publicized victims of the “Torso Killer,” most found dismembered in weedy Kingsbury Run. Despite success on other fronts, particularly his impressive reforming of a corrupt police force, Ness is pulled into an intense murder investigation, one that co-exists with the beginning of his own personal and political downfall.
Above all, I was pulled into the hunt for a killer who worked in the open, taunting those who searched for him while preying on the poor and homeless. “Meanwhile, the police effort in and around Kingsbury Run brought in a remarkable variety of eccentrics. One was said to live under the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, surrounded by some five hundred pairs of women’s shoes. Another was known to perform acrobatics over the Run on a forty-foot wire… Another, ‘bedecked with beads and amulets,’ insisted that he possessed a secret that enabled him to transplant human heads from one person to the next…”
Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe
By December, I still had a considerable “To Read” stack near my desk, so I took on a 1960’s-era classic detective novel, then closed my eyes and blindly grabbed one of four big unread biographies, David Maraniss’s “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” (Simon and Schuster, 659 pages, 2022); it did not disappoint.
What I knew about Jim Thorpe came from two sources: a “Childhood of Famous Americans” bio I read in fourth grade and the 1951 biopic starring Burt Lancaster, but Maraniss couldn’t have done a better job of revealing a more admirable yet flawed Thorpe, one who clearly deserved the title bestowed on him in 1912 by the king of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.”
Maraniss, the winner of two Pulitzers, delivers a much more human Thorpe, one who faced institutional racism his entire life, one who suffered the indignity of being stripped of his Olympic medals and trophies, one who labored as a professional athlete until he was in his 40s, who struggled to make a living and fought a battle with the bottle, who took bit parts in Hollywood and was a day laborer for years to get by, a Thorpe whose bones knew no rest, even in death. He coached at Indiana University, sat for an interview with Ernie Pyle, could punt a football 80 yards, appeared as an extra in dozens of films (I never knew he was in “White Heat”), and knew tragedy through the deaths of a twin brother and a young son… It is a wonderful book.
Maraniss writes: “…Thorpe’s life might best be understood not as tragic dissolution but as gritty perseverance. With all the obstacles the world and his own failings had put in his way, from the duplicity of powerful men to his personal struggle with alcohol, Jim kept going. Rarely demonstrative, more introvert than showman, lonelier than he ever showed the public, he endured nonetheless as the itinerant entertainer, the athlete, the Olympian, the Indian in constant motion, moving from one city to the next across America, fueled by a combination of willpower and often desperate financial need, searching for ways to adjust and survive.”
That “To Read” stack of mine is going to do nothing but grow in 2023, but come next year I’ll have sailed to the Arctic on the doomed ship Karluk, read of the genius of Buster Keaton, and shared the woeful tale of a modern Appalachian David Copperfield. It’s going to be another great year of reading.
