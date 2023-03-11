It is an easy thing to say goodbye to winter today, for it is clear blue and warm and windy as I write this, and I can, with a little imagination, smell spring in the air. I wished farewell to the season with the turn of a calendar page a few days back, for what is known as “meteorological winter” leaves us with February’s last gray day, acknowledging all the while that March will have a few bleak and cruel hours of its own.
This has been an interesting winter, one of extremes. In mid-January we had a brief but brutal stretch of dreadful cold — just enough to make more than a few homeowners regret not leaving a drip at their faucets — but, for the most part, it has been a relatively mild and cloudy season. I was seeing spiders and beetles before February ever passed, a sure sign that winter took it easy on us.
The essayist Emerson, not one to bad-mouth any season, for he believed that we could better cope with our own lives through an understanding of the natural world, wrote in 1836: “To the attentive eye, each moment of the year has its own beauty, and in the same field, it beholds, every hour, a picture which was never seen before, and which shall never be seen again.”
I have tried to keep that sentiment in mind, for never have I walked so much and so often, yet taken so few photographs, as this winter. Day after day, I trudged, camera in hand, wanting to capture images that “shall never be seen again,” and, over and over I came home, my shutter finger hardly exercised. I’ll admit, I tend to tromp the same familiar places, but that has never stopped me from finding something new, something exciting of which to take a picture.
Yet, I did manage to put together a winter album, and now, as I think of it, I saw some pretty interesting sights too. Until last month, I had never seen, let alone taken a photo of, a common goldeneye — a duck, not a James Bond film — but I found one gliding about last month on a wetland pool not far from my house. I went back to that spot time and time again afterward, and never found her there again; a few mallards and Canada geese had taken her spot.
Not a few steps from my cabin, I’ve discovered, on several gray days, a wonderful little female Eastern towhee scratching around like a determined hitter in a batter’s box. It must live along our hillside in the brush, but her coming and going to the spot below our feeder breaks up the beautiful monotony I have grown used to in our yard. The cardinals and chickadees, nuthatches and juncos are always welcome, but by this time in the year we are anxious for change and spring color.
My favorite day of the winter came just after the big chill hit us in December. It was just north of freezing and a bit of mud sat atop the frozen ground beneath it. Avoiding the fields in favor of their grassy borders, I walked along the creek and watched the greenish water gurgle beneath sheets of ice, the occasional young eagle swooping in for inspection, the crows raising the only voices I could hear above the breeze.
At a favored spot, where the creek bends itself to the west, I often stand and watch the sun dip below a woodland ridge. On that evening, I remembered a poem I used to ask my students to read, David Budbill’s “Winter: Tonight: Sunset.” In it, the poet walks along a snowy road and out into the fields at sunset. He tells us, “I pause in this moment at the beginning of my old age/and I say a prayer of gratitude for getting to this evening/a prayer for being here, today, now, alive/in this life, in this evening, under this sky.”
I may not have taken many photos this winter, but on that night I snapped one that will take me back to that place over and over, the slap of a cold wind on my face and the sight of a fading sun giving itself up to the darkness.
