He was born on June 29, 1915, in a two-story clapboard house that leaned as much as it stood on a sunburned knoll near the outskirts of Sandcut, a tiny town in northern Vigo County that he often claimed “…was not on any map” because its blowing sand kept it from “being in any one place for very long at a time.”
Paul Howard Trout, “Dizzy,” the son of a part-time coal miner and full-time tenant farmer, dropped out of school, left home at 15, slept under bridges and on a cousin’s porch, and developed a strong arm by throwing rocks and picking watermelons for room and board. He was “a real character,” who eventually became one of the best pitchers in the American League.
Long before he made the Detroit Tigers roster and eventually teamed up with fellow hothead Hal Newhouser to form one of the best pitching tandems of the 1940s, Trout gave himself the epithet, “Dizzy,” after the great Cardinals’ hurler, Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean, “…not because I’ve got as much stuff as Diz, but they call me Diz because I talk as much as Diz,” he said in a colorful “Sporting News” autobiography he penned while still in the minors.
As was often the case, Trout eventually created another tale about how he got the name. While still with the Toledo Mud Hens of the American Association, he said he was caught in a rainstorm at the ballpark. Spotting an awning in centerfield, he dashed for the place to stay dry, only to crash into a brick wall on which the awning was painted. He claimed that his teammates supposedly started calling him Dizzy after that.
“Dizzy came from a family of storytellers,” retired Parke County teacher Karen Stutler — who grew up near Jessup and whose grandfather, Everett Trout, was Paul’s uncle — recently told me. She recalled going with her mother to visit her great-aunt and uncle, Kate and Pres Trout, he being a World War I veteran who often showed youngsters his wooden leg.
“My mother was wonderful about visiting her older relatives, like her aunts and uncles, and they just lived south of Sandcut. I was fascinated by his stories of the Trouts, so perhaps Dizzy took after him. I do remember my mom telling me about Dizzy’s family though, and she said that although everyone in those days was poor, they were the poorest. He had a tough life.”
Although Trout’s baseball career is a compelling story — he was, after all, the winner of 170 career games, a fine hitter, and a true workhorse of a pitcher who was runner-up to Newhouser for the American League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1944 — the tales about how he got to the professional level, and what life held for him in the years after his career ended, may be just as interesting.
Trout’s cousin, Frank Howard, a long-time Rosedale resident who passed away years ago, gave me some insights into the Trout legend in 1986 when I first showed interest in the pitcher for a summer baseball series I wrote for the “Terre Haute Tribune-Star.” Besides being related, Howard and Trout were the best of friends, and Dizzy never failed to visit Frank and his wife, Mary, whenever he came through the area.
According to Howard, Trout’s claims that he never held a baseball until he was 14 and used rolled-up rags instead were probably true. “If he had an orange, he’d see how far he could throw it. We’d gather walnuts and he’d see if he could knock a squirrel out of a tree,” Howard said, while also recalling how glass insulators, situated on the cross arms of telephone poles, were particularly appealing to Trout, who developed a powerful arm, one that legendary hitter Ted Williams said made his fastball one of the best. “He was a big, strong guy [he stood 6’3” and weighed 200 pounds],” Williams said of Dizzy in a Hall of Fame interview in 2000, “but didn’t throw a lot of effort into it. But boy, he could throw the ball too.”
Howard said that eventually Trout “always had a glove in his hand, and if he could find an old suit [baseball uniform] he’d have that on too.” He also saw that Trout was determined to better himself, to leave the hardships of manual labor behind. Howard added, “We were hoeing corn one afternoon, and he turned to me and said, “Surely, there is a better way of life than this.”
The struggling Trouts were constantly on the move, but when Paul’s mother, Emma, died — Dizzy was just 13 — while they were living in New Goshen, the glue that held his family together was gone. When his father re-married — to a younger woman, who, according to Stutler, didn’t have the emotional strength to raise her own five children — Dizzy left the house to go out on his own, sometimes living with Howard, but eventually finding a semblance of home on the farm of Paul James, near Center Point in Clay County. Although Trout was working in the fields again, the kindly James encouraged him to play baseball too. It was James who supposedly gave Trout the trademark red handkerchief that Dizzy often wore in his back pocket as he toiled on the mound.
Trout’s youngest son, Ross, now 63, says he learned much of what he knows about his father from others since Dizzy spent much of his time on the road and died when Ross was just 12. “My dad was very close to his mom, and when he overheard his father say that his second wife was ‘the only woman he ever loved,’ he ran away from home. I’m not sure where he lived, but I’m confident it wasn’t always under a roof or in a warm home…One story I heard is that he would ride a watermelon truck up from Terre Haute to Chicago to play in weekend semi-pro games. Along the delivery route he would throw the cantaloupes, honeydews, and watermelons down from the truck at the delivery sites. He said that really strengthened his arm,” Ross said.
“There could have been some hyperbole in the telling of the stories about him, but knowing what I know about my dad,” Ross says, “he was a go-big-or-go-home type of guy.”
With only two years of high school behind him — he attended Otter Creek — Trout slowly but determinedly climbed the baseball ladder. He played third base for the North Terre Haute Grays for a while, and in the summer of 1934, at 19, hopped a freight train to Chicago to play semi-pro ball. Although he pitched batting practice for both the White Sox and Cubs, neither team signed him, so he eventually returned home and made the roster of the 1935 Terre Haute Tots, showing up for try-outs in bib overalls. From there it was Indianapolis, then Toledo, and then a few uneven seasons before joining the Tigers for good in 1939, where Dizzy struggled just as mightily with his maturity and well-known temper as he did with his pitching control. Success with his temperament didn’t happen overnight; on Sept. 11, 1942, for instance, he dragged a heckler out of the Briggs Stadium stands before he earned an ejection.
But Trout had his moments in the sun too, particularly in 1944 when he won 27 games, led the league in four pitching categories and threw an astounding 3521/3 innings with 33 complete games, and again in ’45 when he went 18-15 with a 3.14 ERA. Trout pitched a gem against the Cubs in the 4th game of the World Series that year — the game in which a Chicago tavern owner and his goat were barred from entering Wrigley Field — and the Tigers took the Series. Although Dizzy faced war-depleted rosters in those years, he proved he could also beat the best the league had to offer in 1946. In that year, Trout went 17-13 with a 2.34 ERA for a much weaker Tigers team, but the sheer number of innings he was throwing as both a starter and reliever was catching up to him.
According to Warren Corbett, a writer for the Society of American Baseball Research’s Biography Project, and the author of a book about Paul Richards, the Tigers’ catcher who helped develop Trout into an accomplished pitcher, “Trout fed a stereotype that was fairly common in his day — the hayseed in the city. Dizzy Dean was the premier example. Big-city sportswriters treated them like barely civilized man-children and some, like Dean, Trout, and Preacher Roe, went along with the gag and milked it for all it was worth. Trout was the sort of outlandish character who probably can’t exist in modern corporate baseball.”
Corbett also contends that Dizzy’s 1944 season would have earned him the Most Valuable Player award now, but in the 40s, a pitcher’s won-loss record was considered more important than other stats; Newhouser went 29-9 that year.
By ’48, Trout was battling arm trouble; by ’49 the Tigers sent him to the bullpen. In 1952, he was traded to Boston in a nine-player swap, and he was forced into the starting rotation with the Red Sox. Trout had a very respectable year, but by the next spring, Dizzy himself knew the zip was gone from his fastball: “When it got to the plate,” he told a reporter, “it was so slow, two pigeons were roosting on it.”
Despite a comeback attempt five seasons later with the Orioles when he was 42, Trout’s expanding family — that would eventually reach ten children — kept him on the go with other money-making opportunities: color commentator for Tigers radio and television broadcasts; host of the “Knot-Hole Gang” (a summer baseball show for kids); two unsuccessful runs in Republican politics; bartender; salesman; scout; and then, as a friendship bloomed with White Sox owner, Bill Veeck, chauffeur and banquet entertainer. As a speaker and storyteller, he was a natural.
What wasn’t as highly publicized was his generosity: his pitching to kids in sandlots, his key role in raising money for children on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota through the Red Cloud Club (the gymnasium there is called the “Dizzy Trout Memorial,” and he was given honorary tribal membership), and his willingness to speak at every school athletic banquet and fundraiser that needed his help.
“It was 1960,” Stutler recalls, “because I was in the 7th grade, and Dizzy and Frank and Mary and my family [her parents were Earl and Grace Trout Stalker] went out to eat at Binole’s in Blanford. Well, Woody Crane, the baseball coach at Rosedale, had heard Dizzy was in town and asked if he would speak at their banquet, which was at the Rosedale gymnasium. Some were concerned that he might drink too much beforehand, but he got up and gave the most wonderful speech.”
There is no memorial, no plaque or statue dedicated to Dizzy Trout’s memory in Vigo County; the closest to it probably came in 1947 when Dizzy returned to Otter Creek High School to speak at an athletic banquet. It was then that he presented the school with a life-size photograph of himself in a Tigers’ uniform. The photo of the boy whose poverty and hard luck forced him to quit school, hung in the old gymnasium until well after its doors closed, eventually lost to mildew and damp and neglect.
So the stories about Dizzy will have to do, and there are plenty of those. Steve Trout, the second-youngest of the Trout clan, who went on to a fine Major League pitching career himself, recalls some of the best-loved tales about his dad that have become part of baseball lore: how Dizzy fell in love with his mother, Pearl, the first time he saw her (her sister, Ruth, had been bringing him cakes as an adoring fan); the time Dizzy watched 12-year-old Steve throw a baseball in a friend’s backyard and loudly proclaimed, “Somebody go get Pearl and tell her that we can stop having kids; we found the little [expletive] that can pitch;” the times they hunted and fished together; the false buck teeth he wore to delight his kids; the trips to visit southpaws Tommy John and Billy Pierce for pitching lessons…
Not long ago, Steve wrote to me about his father, and recalled something Dizzy said not long before he died — at just 56 from cancer. As Steve placed warm towels on his dad’s painful stomach one day while Dizzy rested on the couch, the man who had laughed at and overcome a lot of adversity, who had a tough life, told him, “Pain, son, is telling you you’re still alive.”
