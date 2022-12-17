Years and years ago, my mother twisted just enough arms to get my brother and sister and me to a photographer’s shop for a formal sitting. I wore a forced grin and a hideous sweater, while my longer-haired and bearded older brother was decked out in a three-piece suit. My sister wore, well, something like she still wears all this time later, crisply pressed and straight-arrow neat.
The studio was, if I remember correctly, tiny and cramped and somewhere on Wabash Avenue, and although it was very simple and very warm, a set of pull-down backdrops lent it an air of space and sophistication. I believe the scene chosen for our photos was that of a classics-filled library straight out of a Dickensian novel.
I jog down this particular lane of memory because it seems that despite having no artificial lighting, no painted canvas, no stool on which I could arrange my subjects, this fall has been one of portrait taking for me too, not with my family, but with me handling the camera while birds and deer, butterflies and chipmunks did the posing; they were hardly less cooperative than my wise-cracking brother was all those years ago.
It may be an understatement in referring to this autumn — speeding toward its end this week — as being glorious, but it was. A dry, warm summer slowly drained our creeks and ponds, and painted our trees in an early October display of dry-brushed color. Only now do I regret wasting so many of those splendid days simply enjoying the sun and the tree lines, for I still have some end-of-fall chores to do around my place that will have to be finished wearing gloves and a coat.
Portraiture comes in two forms: candid and formal. Photography in my woods and along our creek lends itself solely to the first, although one memorable photo I took was nearly posed. It was a mid-September evening, and as I walked along a dry sandbar just north of my place, one that had become nearly overgrown in cocklebur and jimsonweed, I suddenly got the feeling of being watched. When I turned around I saw a large white dog wading up the middle of the shallow stream toward me. The dog clearly belonged to someone, for it wore a wide black collar, but there it was in the middle of a creek in the middle of nowhere, and when I spoke to it, he, or she, simply sat down and watched me, being cool in more than one way.
So many others — a goldfinch, clad in the muted colors of late fall; a chipmunk climbing a feeder pole; a great blue heron preening in a pond-side tree; a raccoon uncharacteristically swimming across a creek; a young deer in the wetlands, its antlers no more than fuzzy nubs; the “Blood Beaver Moon” of a very early and cold November morning, a pair of monarch butterflies sharing a single alfalfa bloom; the gorgeous architecture of a bald-faced hornets nest hanging in a box elder tree; and, cattails blowing in the fall wind with a backdrop of bittersweet and multiflora roses — all photographed as if they were sitting just for me.
Although they have now turned from a pleasant orange to a waxy brown, the leaves of a scarlet oak not far from my writing place have me thinking that a few trees want to hang on to these last days of autumn, as I know I do. But, just today, I saw a pair of fox sparrows scratching in the leaves below my cabin, a true sign of winter for me, for those birds, although not uncommon, are secretive and seem to come out of the woods only when food has become harder to find.
I have been pleased with the portraits I have been able to take over the past season, and I look forward to those I can snap in the months ahead, perhaps with backdrops of snow white and crystal blue, or even the muted browns of a past autumn’s fallen leaves.
