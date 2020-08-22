Metallica concert event Aug. 29 at Terre Haute drive-in

Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Metallica will air from 9 to 11 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette St. in Terre Haute.
Filmed exclusively for the one-night-only event, the band’s first show of 2020 will go down as one of the most unique and memorable Metallica experiences of all time. The concert event will provide fans with an intimate, up-close drive-in concert experience, featuring material spanning the band’s nearly four decade career.
Each ticket purchase will also include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, the long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.
Encore Drive-In Nights featuring Metallica will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace, filmed exclusively for the event.
Visit ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica for ticket information. In the event of severe weather, theater-goers will be contacted regarding a reschedule or a potential refund.
For last-minute updates on the event, visit the theater’s Facebook page.
Event safety information
Guests and staff will adhere to current CDC and state/local guidelines regarding social distancing as it pertains to the following in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19: vehicle spacing, entering/exiting your vehicle, window guidelines, PPE for staff, contactless payment and ticketing systems, and restroom management, guidelines and procedures.
General rules
• Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted).
• You will only need to purchase one ticket per vehicle of no more than six people.
• All guests must have a seatbelt.
• General admission parking is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full, so arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime. Check with the theater for gate times.
• Theater staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.
• Guests must follow theater speed limits, cones and marked lanes.
• Advertised start time is approximate. Most shows begin at sundown.
• Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws.
• Children should not be left unattended.
• Once a vehicle or person leaves the theater, no re-entry will be permitted.
• Shows will go on, rain or shine.
• No refunds.
Prepare before attending
• To limit car battery usage, take a battery-operated FM radio to listen to the concert.
• Have hand sanitizer and masks available.
• No weapons, legal or illegal drugs, or alcohol allowed.
• Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Visit the Moon Lite Facebook page for details.
• Headlights must be turned off when facing the screen.
