Bonnie Milam would still recognize the place, even 101 years later.
She served as the original librarian at Merom-Gill Township Public Library, when it opened Sept. 1, 1918. It was a proud day for the small town on a bluff overlooking the Wabash River. Citizens’ efforts and a congressman’s influence helped the community land a $10,000 grant from steel baron Andrew Carnegie’s library foundation in April 1917. Eighteen months later, the one-story brick building opened, with 1,124 books on the shelves. Local artist Will Turman donated a painting. A framed roster of every Civil War veteran from Sullivan County was placed on the wall. The first visitors entered the main doors though the shiny, golden-brown oak and glass vestibule.
Today, the Civil War roster remains in place. Turman’s painting does, too. The vestibule, touched up in 1990, still gleams.
“There’s not much that’s changed in here, except the ceiling,” said 71-year-old patron Raymond Beard. “The book case, and the entry way — it’s like a step back in time.”
Merom library’s contents and services aren’t frozen in time, though. Bonnie Milam would likely scratch her head in curiosity at books recounting the Apollo 11 moon landing, the latest bestsellers, computer stations, movies on DVDs and a photo copier. Residents use the internet service to search and apply for jobs, learn to read, find books and magazines, and check out films. They have access to 4,576 books, 266 DVDs, 14 audiobooks, 5,489 juvenile books and 63 juvenile DVDs in the library.
“And air-conditioning,” said Jordan Orwig, director of the Sullivan County Public Library system, which includes the Merom branch. And, Orwig added, any Sullivan County resident can borrow items and use the services free of charge. Library cards are free, too.
In a town of 221 residents, the presence of such an amenity is special.
“The library is the center of this community,” said Cindy Edwards, who’s lived in Merom for the past 24 years.
That activity, the unaltered structure and the distinction as one of America’s smallest towns with a still-functioning Carnegie Library earned the Merom library a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in March.
Tiny Merom now has two landmarks listed on the National Register — its library and the former Union Christian College, a stately 1862 campus that later became Merom Institute and now is the Merom Camp and Retreat Center.
It wasn’t the history or architectural preservation that prompted Leila Brown to walk up the concrete steps and enter the library on a warm Friday afternoon earlier this month. The 15-year-old came there to print out materials for a high school honors English class. On other times, she visits to find picture books or puzzles for younger siblings, or to simply read.
“It gives me something to do,” Brown said.
For small towns in rural America, “that’s critical,” said Orwig. “There are getting to be fewer and fewer places for people to go and just hang out and do whatever — get on the computer, read the newspaper, read a book.”
The library and the nearby Merom Bluff town park are outlets often used by young people and families. “If it wasn’t for [the park] and the library, kids would literally have nothing,” said librarian Susan Wallace.
Resources for all ages
It’s an oasis of sorts for children. A summer reading program serves kids, just as another targets adults. Youngsters can also play games, read and do arts and crafts. The basement, once a town meeting and voting site decades ago, features a water fountain that’s well-used by the neighborhood in summer.
“Susan watches out for the kids in the community,” Edwards said.
“I’m a mother. I’m a grandmother,” Wallace said. “I get it. I want my children to have a safe place, and I want them to feel safe when they come here.”
Older generations find resources there, too. Edwards has helped women in Merom learn to sew through small classes at the library. The Friends of the Library group conducts a book sale in the basement each June during the Merom Chautauqua, an annual festival on the bluff that began in 1905, 13 years before the library opened. Indiana author Troy Allen spoke last winter at the library about his book, “The Buckeye.”
Another library attribute is its connection to the rest of the planet — the internet. “The biggest thing is the WiFi,” said Beard. “[People in the neighborhood] come and sit on the steps in the evenings just for the WiFi.” Merom library contains two mobile WiFi hotspots.
Broadband internet access remains uncertain across rural America. Thirty-nine percent of rural areas lack broadband access, the Federal Communications Commission reported in January. Surrounded by agricultural fields, Merom is touched by that situation, too. Of the six towns with Sullivan County Library branches, only Merom lacks fiber-optic internet service. Thus, when several patrons access the internet simultaneously, it might run slowly.
“On other days, it’s faster than mine is at home,” Wallace said.
Fast or slow, the library’s internet service offers some folks their only access to the worldwide web. That offering — and its myriad applications for employment and health care needs and interaction with people beyond one small town — enhances rural libraries’ importance, according to a researcher and author.
“A lot of people thought the internet would destroy [public] libraries, but really, they’re more vital than ever in communities,” Kenneth Breisch told Prevention Magazine last year. Breisch founded the Master of Heritage Conservation Program at the University of Southern California School of Architecture and authored the 2017 book, “American Libraries 1730-1950.”
Orwig, the Sullivan County libraries director, said the effort continues to bring fiber-optic level service to Merom. “That is something we’re working toward getting,” he said.
Historic elements an attraction
The county library system is also conducting a comprehensive feasibility study of its branches, existing services and future needs, looking ahead three, five and 10 years, Orwig said. As for Merom, he said, “We anticipate continuing to provide those library services. And, having that National Register recognition is in their favor.”
Merom’s cluster of historic elements could help attract new residents and employers, Edwards speculated. The spectacular view from the bluff, 200 feet above the Wabash, draws day trippers year round. The historic conference center brings in faith groups. The Chautauqua offers live music, historical exhibits, food and kid rides. All, like the library, date back to, at least, the early 20th century.
“If we had new business, we have these attractions,” Edwards said.
She visits the library at least once weekly. Years earlier, she brought her young family. “Our library day was our kids’ fun day,” Edwards recalled.
Beard, whose family moved to Merom when he was 4, says he goes to library “every other day.” On a Friday this month, the two patrons sat and talked at the large wooden reading table, just inside the vestibule doors. A portrait of Andrew Carnegie stood perched above the bookcase in the corner, with a copy of his autobiography nearby.
Carnegie’s foundation built 1,689 libraries across the U.S. between 1889 and 1929, including 164 (or 165, depending on the source) in Indiana, the most of any state, including Merom in 1918 and Sullivan in 1905. By 1996, 772 in America still functioned as libraries, according to Theodore Jones’ book, “Carnegie Libraries Across America: A Public Legacy.” Another 350 were still in use for other purposes.
Carnegie wanted to give average people free access to a place where they could read, think and study. As a young, immigrant factory worker in Pennsylvania, Carnegie pushed a local library administrator to waive the $2 fee so that he and other laborers could afford to visit. After becoming one of the wealthiest men in history, Carnegie gave his fortune away to charities, including $60 million for libraries.
Merom was among the last towns to receive a grant. It took the town two attempts to earn that approval, according to a historical account in an old Chautauqua pamphlet. To receive a Carnegie grant, a community had to establish its own permanent funding to operate and maintain the library. Today, a tax levy of 12.78 cents per $100 of assessed valuation supports the county’s library branches, including Merom, where its doors are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Many residents walk or ride bicycles to the library, just as ancestors did. They appreciate the facility, Wallace said. “If it wasn’t here, I believe they would truly miss it,” she said.
