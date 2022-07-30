NAMI Vigo County, the local organization of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, is offering a seminar this summer to learn how to support friends and family with a mental illness.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Vigo County Public Library in room A, a free session will be offered where participants can learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, community strategies, crisis preparation and resources. Seminar leaders have personal experience with mental health conditions in their families.
Free lunch will be provided during the four hour session.
To register, contact Cathie Laska at 317-509-7820, or namivigocounty24@gmail.com. Class size is limited.
