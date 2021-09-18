The Men of Note Band will perform “Big Band Swing” at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 18, in Fairbanks Park. In the event of rain, the free performance will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Playing arrangements written specifically for the band, the program will include a variety of familiar tunes from the Great American Songbook and well-known music from bandleaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Louis Armstrong, Harry James and Benny Goodman.
Band members are Tom Johnson, piano; Mark Ford, bass; Jonah Reel, drums; Dalvin Boone and Bob McMillan, trumpets; Matthew Balensuela, sax, clarinet and flute; and Norm Hanson, trombone.
The performance is sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department. Concert-goers are encouraged to take blankets and chairs for seating, and there will be adequate room for social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.