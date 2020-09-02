The veteran Terre Haute big band group The Men of Note Band will perform free-admission concerts at Fairbanks Park on three Saturdays in September.
The dates for the shows are Sept. 5, 12 and 19. The performances, sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department, all begin at 5 p.m. and end at approximately 6:40. In the event of rain, performances will take place at 5 p.m. on the following Sunday.
Concert goers are encouraged to take blankets and chairs for seating, and there will be adequate room for social distancing.
Playing arrangements written specifically for the band, the Men of Note perform a variety of works from the Great American Songbook and well-known tunes from bandleaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Harry James and Benny Goodman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.