Get up close to the fuzzy creatures at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with “Alpaca Encounter!” Sisters of Providence are hosting this program March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. to learn about how alpacas are beneficial to the White Violent Center and its farm.
Tara Elmore, White Violet Center tour coordinator/farm projects assistant, is facilitating the event. She said the two-hour program will get participants “up close and personal with our cute, fluffy alpacas while learning about their history.”
Those attending are asked to meet at the White Violet Farm Store.
“The first stop will be the alpaca farm to meet a few of our all-star alpacas and discuss the steps of the farm to fiber process,” Elmore said. “Our next stop will be inside the fiber room where we will demonstrate how to weave and give the guests opportunities to create their own ornament from alpaca fiber to take home.”
The program is $25 per person. It is open to all ages. The registration deadline is March 21.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2932 or emailing wvc@spsmw.org.
