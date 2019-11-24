Meals on Wheels of Terre Haute is having its annual “Share a Meal” on Dec. 4 in the Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.
Meals on Wheels strives to enhance the quality of health and life of qualifying individuals by delivering nutritious meals and providing each client a well-being check. Recipients include homebound seniors, community members with disabilities, patients recovering from surgery or illness and children attending the Boys and Girls Club.
Anyone can assist in this endeavor by participating in the annual Share-a-Meal lunch and/or dinner event.
Individuals and local businesses can help by purchasing tickets to either meal and by bidding on donated items/baskets at the silent auction.
Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and drink with desserts available for a goodwill donation.
Meals also will be available at a drive-through area. In addition, orders of six or more lunches can be delivered to businesses.
Lunch and dinner tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds help fund the cost of meals for Meals on Wheels recipients in Vigo County.
For more details and registration, visit mowth.org or call 812-232-3878.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.