A May 15 golf scramble to benefit Pace Community Action Agency in Vigo, Sullivan, Greene and four other Indiana counties has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not be rescheduled.
Pace will host its “silent auction” at noon May 15 through its Facebook page.
Participants who paid for a team can either donate the entry fee or choose a gift certificate for a foursome at Country Oaks Golf Club in Montgomery, Indiana, that will be honored for one calendar year.
To receive the gift certificate, contact Tai Blythe at tblythe@pacecaa.org or 812-890-9851 by May 8.
Golfers who did not enter, but want to contribute to the annual fundraiser, can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/pacecommunityactionagencyinc.
Sponsors will be recognized on social media sites and the Pace website.
For more details, visit www.pacecaa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.