Gardeners grow flowers for a variety of reasons: color, shape and scent are probably the main attractions.
Flower forms, while beautiful and interesting, also happen to be functional. Flower shapes evolved to attract specific pollinators to the benefit of both. The pollinators get a sweet meal from the nectar while the plants get their pollen distributed to ensure continuation of the species.
Last year, I read an article in Garden Gate magazine by plantsman Tony Avent describing how the shape of a flower attracts specific pollinators.
Picture the Columbine flower with its nectar spurs extending from the base of the petals. They attract bees, hummingbirds or hawkmoths depending on the length of the spurs, with each species of Columbine using a different length to attract a different pollinator.
Jack-in-the-pulpit uses the false odor of fungus in the hooded spathes to attract fungus gnats. Cleverly, when the plants are young, they are male and include an escape hatch to let the pollen-laden gnats out to visit other Jack-in-the-pulpits. Later, they switch to female and the escape hatch disappears, trapping the gnats and their pollen from other plants inside for fertilization.
The flat, round umbrels of Yarrow, Queen Anne’s lace, and milkweed (aka butterfly weed) are comprised of many tiny individual flowers full of sweet nectar. They attract bees, flies and butterflies to spread pollen to neighboring plants.
Some plants have adapted showy stamens that stick up above the petals of the flower. They wave around, alerting pollinators to come in for a snack. On the way to the center of the flower where the nectar is, they have to pass by the pollen-laden stamens, getting covered in the process. Clematis, Japanese anemone and Hellebore use this method.
Tubular plants attract long-tongued bird species like hummingbirds. Other tubular flowers use scent to lure in night-flyers. Penstemon and aptly named butterfly bush (Buddleia) entice hummingbirds and butterflies. The scent of Honeysuckle attracts nighttime moths like hawkmoth.
Pitcher plant, Venus flytrap and Voodoo lily are carnivores using flowers and odors to attract pollinators which then turn into prey. The flowers stand above the slippery-sided tubes getting the attention of the pollinator who is, hopefully, covered in pollen when it arrives since it won’t be able to get out once it is trapped.
Take a walk through your yard, looking for the different flower shapes. If you are missing some, keep them in mind the next time you add plants to your landscape.
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Edgar County are taking questions from both new and experienced gardeners. We can be reached at 217-465-8585.
