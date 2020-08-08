A virtual master gardener program will be offered in Vigo County. This program is offered virtually, bringing expert speakers from both Purdue and around Indiana to discuss home horticulture.
For Fall 2020, there will be a statewide virtual Purdue EMG Basic Training on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Aug. to Dec. 15. County Connections will be offered weekly on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. providing opportunities to discuss lecture material and provide supplemental topics. County Connections will be offered in person with a virtual option.
In Vigo County, the Wabash Valley Extension Master Gardeners will be contributing $25 to each participant for the first 15 applicants to enroll in the program. This will make the cost of the Extension Master Gardener course $150 for 15 classes and supplemental materials (please contact Dana Gadeken for pricing on couples sharing material). The deadline for enrollment is Aug 15.
To apply for the Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program, contact Dana Gadeken (dgadeken@purdue.edu or 812-462-3371) at the Purdue Extension Office for more information.
