All are invited to participate in the Parke-Vermillion Master Gardener Basic Training Class starting Feb. 5 at South Vermillion High School, 770 Wildcat Dr., Clinton. There will be 14 classes total that will meet every Wednesday through May 13, except March 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. No previous gardening experience is required. Space is limited and pre-registration is due by Jan. 29.
Instructors are Extension, university, and other experts that teach classes in plant science, fruit and vegetable gardening, weeds and pesticides, herbaceous and woody ornamentals, soils and plant nutrition, lawn care, pollinator conservation, identification and control of pests, plant diseases, and invasive species. There is a $130 fee for the training that includes the Purdue Master Gardener Manual plus handouts. Couples may share materials for a reduced fee of $195.
The Master Gardener Program is one way the Purdue University Extension Service puts knowledge to work and helps people grow. First, the Master Gardener Program helps gardeners grow by providing them with intensive education in horticultural principles. Participants, in turn, share their knowledge and help others grow by providing volunteer leadership and service to their communities in educational gardening activities.
An application must be completed and approved before registration can be paid. For more information and an application, go to the Vermillion or Parke County Extension webpages at www.extension.purdue.edu/Vermillion or www.extension.purdue.edu/Parke and download the application and return to the Vermillion or Parke County Extension Office. Questions may be directed to Phil Cox at the Vermillion County Extension office at (765)492-5330 or cox119@purdue.edu; or Kurt Lanzone at the Parke County Extension office at (765) 569-3176 or klanzone@purdue.edu. Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
