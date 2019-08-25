The 101st annual Mason-Persinger-Hayes family reunion will be today at Lions I shelter in Deming Park at Terre Haute.
Each family is asked to take a covered side dish or dessert, drinks and table service. Grilled meats and fried chicken will be provided. Dinner will begin between noon and 1 p.m. There will be games and activities for the kids. Also, take a lawn chair for more comfortable seating.
For more details, call Jeff Mason at 812-870-6465.
