The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced cancellation of the June 6 Fit Foodie Triathlon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having spent the past year preparing the triathlon, 5K route, advertising, scheduling bounce houses, food trucks, games, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to host [athletes and partners] at this time,” states the Chamber’s press release.
“As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together. For this reason, we fully intend to host the Fit Foodie Tri June 5, 2021. We will be working with our partners to finalize details and will share more information about the plans in the coming weeks.”
