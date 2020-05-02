The philanthropic group 100 Women Who Care Marshall, Illinois, met on April 23 via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the unprecedented times, the group wanted to spread the love and donate over $1,000 to the following organizations: Summer Lunch Program, Marshall Food and Clothing Bank and the city of Marshall.
Summer Lunch Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that helps provide food to low-income children in the Marshall area during the summer. It has been providing breakfast, lunch and snacks since 2012. It also gives fresh fruit, juice and a milk voucher to each family every week. Volunteers pack and deliver the bags. This summer, the organization has helped 83 Marshall-area children. Donations can be sent to: Summer Lunch Program, 15371 E. Clarksville Road.
The Marshall Food Disbursement Center (Food Pantry) and the Ministerial Alliance Clothing Shop (Clothing Pantry) are dedicated to supporting Clark County’s poor and working poor with both food and clothing. The food pantry provides no-cost emergency food support to families who qualify under the Federal USDA guidelines for income and residency. In addition, the center provides emergency support to the homeless, fire and flood victims, transients and highway breakdowns when needed and as requested by the Marshall Police Department. The center is a 501 C-3 charity and is operated 100 percent by volunteers i.e. no salaries are paid by the center. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 410, Marshall, Ill. 62441.
Donations sent to the city of Marshall are intended to be given to families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be sent to: City of Marshall, 201 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall, Ill. 62441.
To join 100 WWC, attend the next meeting at 7 p.m. CDT July 23 in the Marshall Public Library at 612 Archer Ave. Women can join individually or create a team of no more than four. The team option was created just for Marshall, so that everyone can be included in making an impact. The team can only nominate one organization, have one vote and write one check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.