The Marshall Public Library Oral History Collection on the Illinois Digital Archives is now available at http://www.idaillinois.org/.
Illinois Heartland Library System Cataloging Maintenance Center staff Erin Rose and Heidi Margold started transcribing, editing, describing and uploading the Marshall Public Library Oral History Project to the archives in July 2019. This July, 256 interviews, about 187 hours, were uploaded to the archives. The interview uploads on the site consist of the audio file, .pdf, and .txt copies of the transcriptions, and photographs to accompany the interviews.
The interviews tell the history of Marshall, and how different events in the area affected and informed the lives of its residents, past and present. Topics cover James Jones and the Handy Writers’ Colony, businesses like the Candy Kitchen, local events, organizations and more.
In addition, historic images donated by local historian and Friend of the Library Eleanor Macke and currently featured on the library’s Facebook page have been approved for Catalog Maintenance Center work and will be featured on Illinois Digital Archives in late 2022.
Illinois Heartland Library System staff will present on this topic with Marshall library director Alyson Thompson and Jamie Poorman, head librarian, on Oct. 12 at the Illinois Library Association Annual Conference.
Other libraries with a similar project can contact the Cataloging Maintenance Center at cmc@illinoisheartland.org for more information and to see if they qualify for the free grant.
