Marshall Public Library at 612 Archer Ave. in Marshall, Illinois re-opened with limited capacity on June 1.
The library will still offer free WiFi from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT every day, as well as curbside service, according to a recent press release. The Illinois Heartland Library delivery system remains suspended until mid-July.
“The re-opening is like a breath of fresh air; we have missed our patrons and look forward to offering them materials and service in person," Alyson Thompson, library director, said in the release.
The library will practice all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and Clark County Health Department guidelines, as well as the its own safety procedures such as quarantining books for 72 hours prior to re-circulation.
