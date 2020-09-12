Marshall Main Street and the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Community Wide Yard Sale, rain or shine, on Sept. 26 in Marshall, Illinois. Organizers are looking for interested residents to set up at their own homes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT. Those who sign up will be added to an area map to show where the sales are taking place. To be included on all advertising, a nonrefundable $10 fee is required. Advertising includes advertisements in surrounding community newspapers and a Facebook/Instagram ad.
Payments and contracts are due on or by Sept. 18. For more details or a contract call Marshall Main Street at 217-826-9023 or the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-826-2034.
