The Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce is taking submissions for its 2020 Scarecrow contest. The chamber encourages Clark County, Illinois businesses, civic groups, families and individuals to make Marshall a fun and festive place for fall.
Big, small, friendly, silly or serious scarecrows will be accepted. There is no cost to enter the contest.
Applicants must supply the chamber with a photo of the scarecrow set up for public display, along with a completed application form. Participants also are to provide a sign with their entry. Entries tied to electric poles will be disqualified; political or controversial entries will not be accepted. The chamber will then upload the official submission on its Facebook page.
Registration must be complete by Oct. 26 and voting will run Oct. 28 through 31.
Voting will be “People’s Choice-Style,” the most likes on the Facebook photo wins. A winner will be announced Nov. 2. Entries must be taken down by Nov. 15.
For more details, call 217-826-2034, like the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or visit marshallilchamber.com.
