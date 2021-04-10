Marshall Autumn Fest organizers are in the implementation phases of the 2021 event and volunteers are needed.
The Marshall Autumn Fest, comprised of community volunteers, was incorporated in 1993. In early March, the books were handed over to the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, states a recent news release on the transition.
Autumn Fest will retain separate finances and a board comprised of Jennifer Bishop, president; Buffy Wernz, vice president; and secretary-treasurer Jennifer Ogle. Very minor changes will be made, the release states.
This year’s entertainment lineup will continue the tradition of family fun. Headliners for the opening night will be The Van Dells, a 50s and 60s tribute band. Other weekend events include Dicky James and the Blue Flames; the Dugger Band from Nashville, Tennessee; several local entertainers; Sunday worship; a car/truck/bike show and the Tot Rod Pedal Tractor Pull.
Organizers will add to the lineup as the festival approaches.
To volunteer during the event, call the Chamber of Commerce at 217-826-2034.
For a full schedule visit the Marshall Autumn Fest Facebook page.
