Forces of good faced an epic uphill climb in 2020.
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic inundated nearly all aspects of daily life. The 21st century’s toxic politics did the same, threatening to pull Americans even further apart at a time of crisis, when teamwork and camaraderie are needed most.
Yet, good happened this year, and continues to do so right here in the Wabash Valley. The heartache, loss, disruption and isolation leave most of us itching to put 2020 behind and move on to what we hope is a better year, 2021. Still, it’s important to remember the instances when strangers became neighbors and pulled together, not apart. Those moments shine through this difficult winter, like the lifesaving vaccines and the springtime ahead.
Small gestures matter as much as communitywide undertakings. There have been many. This is a sampling, not an exhaustive list, of those efforts.
As public health experts began urging people in March to wear face masks to curtail the virus’ spread, supplies of those cloth coverings were limited. Demand remained high through the year. All kinds of folks pitched in, crafting homemade masks.
Some were prolific, like Casey Brown and the Mask Makers of the Wabash Valley, which won a Hamilton Center Award in October for manufacturing 14,000 masks. Others involved one or a handful of people.
Members of Centenary United Methodist Church in downtown Terre Haute knew needy kids at the 14th and Chestnut Community Center would need face masks when schools reopened in August. The church donates food and clothing to children at the center throughout the year. So, when Vigo County schools resumed classes for the first time during the pandemic, Centenary members, including 92-year-old Eula Webb, sewed about 100 masks for the youngsters.
As a longtime quilter, Webb had several colorful cloth remnant pieces at her Terre Haute home and turned them into face coverings. It was her chance to help, while sheltering in place.
“Those students at 14th and Chestnut do not have many facilities and things at home,” Webb said. “I’m still very active, and I’m appreciative to God for that every day. I feel I need to contribute to the community I’m in.”
Unlike Webb, 42-year-old Josh Conder had never sewed before the pandemic. The Sandcut native and Terre Haute North High School and Indiana State University graduate serves as the Indiana Pacers’ head equipment manager in Indianapolis.
When COVID-19 cut short the NBA team’s season, the club encouraged Conder and other employees to learn something new with their free time. Conder bought a sewing machine, and crafted dozens and dozens of face masks for the homeless, elderly nursing home residents and first responders in Indianapolis.
The first 100 went to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, whose officers distributed Conder’s masks — sporting logos of the Pacers and checkered flags — to homeless shelter residents.
“I just want to give back to the community as much as I can and do my part,” he told the Tribune-Star’s David Hughes in April. “I just want everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
Going through together
Also in April, the fast spreading virus and stay-at-home orders left blood donation supplies critically low. A callout by the American Red Cross drew dozens of volunteers to drives across Terre Haute to high schools, college campuses, the airport and veterans centers. Police officers, firefighters, students and retirees lined up, dealt with extra layers of registration and social distancing, and then gave their blood.
George Evlogimenos donated his blood for the first time in his life. “I came out because I believe in community support,” he told Trib-Star reporter Lisa Trigg. “I think everyone’s got to step out and help the community. This is something we are all going through together.”
Older folks, especially those living in nursing homes, are particularly affected by the pandemic’s isolation. Assisted living facilities have restricted visits to prevent further COVID-19 infections among the vulnerable residents. Families have adapted to communicating with loved ones through virtual technology through Skype and Zoom online.
Some visits consisted of a husband waving through a window to his wife, and chatting with her on a cellphone.
Friends and former students of David Watkins found a creative way to greet him in June. An ensemble of Watkins’ former ISU music students performed a mini-concert outside the windows of the activities center at Providence Health Care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, where the retired professor was a resident.
Despite suffering from hearing and memory loss, the 86-year-old musician and educator visibly enjoyed the music, as did several fellow residents. “He was front and center, and smiling from ear to ear,” said Jennifer McDaniels, a former student from the 1980s who joined the ensemble.
Five months later, Watkins passed away.
Smiles behind masks
Outdoor music offered solace in other places around Terre Haute.
People who pulled into Deming Park for lunch on March 24 likely heard the distinct hum of David Baysinger’s bagpipes playing. The 54-year-old stood on the pier at the park’s front pond, delivering renditions of “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am” and other tunes while a pleasantly surprised audience sat in their cars, windows rolled down and grinning.
Baysinger wasn’t on a mission. He was on his work lunch break, too, from his job at B&B Foods. He routinely plays his Scottish pipes at sporting events, parades and festivals, most of which got canceled in 2020. That day, the event was simply a few minutes diversion from pandemic life.
“We’ll get through it,” Baysinger said between songs. “The Lord will provide.”
With most concerts and nightspot gigs scuttled, many Wabash Valley musicians are playing their music for online listeners through Facebook and other social media platforms. Some are composing their own songs in place of time spent on a stage.
Terre Haute singer-songwriter Tracy Richardson wrote “Hometown Heroes” with Florida collaborator Peter Garfinkel, via Skype, and then performed the song on video through Facebook. It celebrates essential workers, from grocery store clerks and stackers to truckers, first-responders and those selfless health care workers.
They’re on the job “night after night, lives on the line, for the greater good,” Richardson sings.
In September, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra took extraordinary measures to play outside at the Fairbanks Park amphitheater, for the first time in more than a decade. An almost 100% masked and socially distanced audience of 1,200 cheered the downsized orchestra’s efforts in support of the Beatles tribute band, Classical Mystery Tour.
The national touring band hadn’t performed live since February. They, and the crowd, reveled in the moment. “Even with a mask on, you could still see people smiling,” said Jim Owen, who portrays late Beatles guitarist John Lennon.
Creativity led to a variety of unique ventures around the community.
High school parents formed a “Wabash Valley Adopt a 2020 Senior” Facebook group to celebrate graduates whose traditional activities got canceled. Katy Snow, a Vigo County youngster, bakes goodies for donations to Katy’s Kids, an organization that gives Christmas gifts, food, backpacks and school supplies to kids “in the name of Jesus,” as the Facebook page says. Faith groups and nonprofits set up childcare and after-school services for kids.
Food distributions have come through many sources — Catholic Charities, the Vigo County School Corporation, churches, the Miracle on 7th Street, Ivy Tech’s sweet corn crop, service organizations, military branches and so many other people and agencies. The number of families in need has grown as businesses close or downside, jobs disappear and relief funds dry up. So food pantries and soup kitchens will be increasingly crucial.
And then there was the scene outside Terre Haute Regional Hospital on May 8. Doctors, nurses, aides and other hospital staffers cheered as Farmersburg resident Dan Pigg rode in a wheelchair toward his wife, Tammy, and a car to take him home. The active, outdoorsy 67-year-old had survived 37 days in the hospital, including 12 on a ventilator, fighting for his life against COVID-19. Joyful tears flowed behind the face masks, worn by all.
“They were very proud of me,” Pigg told the Tribune-Star in May. “I can’t say enough about those guys. They called it a ‘miracle.’”
The moment epitomized the tireless, courageous efforts of health-care workers, and the hope we all have to survive the pandemic, with better days ahead.
Most folks reading this could name lots of other gestures of kindness, selflessness and generosity. That’s the point.
As the last few days of this hard year unfold, remember the good, too.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
