The Maple Center for Integrative Health and LEAF Leadership team will offer the class, “Turning Over a New LEAF!”, on Thursdays in February.
The four-week class is focused on the benefits of plant-strong healthy eating and includes food demos, food samples, and a recipe book.
Turning Over a New LEAF features a wide range of topics, including: Protein Power; The best nutrition for your Heart, Blood Pressure and Diabetes; What you need to know about Digestion and Fiber; and All About Food Addictions.
The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 in the Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, at the Maple Center, 1801 N. Sixth St., Terre Haute.
Cost is $50 for all four classes. Registration and payment are due before Feb. 3 at www.maplecenter.org.
For more information visit www.themaplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
