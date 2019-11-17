The Maple Center for Integrative Health in Terre Haute provides free recovery services to the Wabash Valley community on Mondays.
Free recovery services include auricular (ear) acupuncture and 12 Step Recovery Yoga and Meditation. The programming is made possible with grants provided by the Larry P. Fleschner Foundation and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Acupuncture is a balancing and centering process which reduces stress and cravings and promotes a sense of calm so that one gradually becomes more receptive to cessation. Acupuncture reduces withdrawal symptoms and increases energy levels. The acupuncture will be performed by Debbie Stevens, an Acupuncture detoxification specialist.
Ear acupuncture will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 9 and then will meet up again after the beginning of the year in The Maple Center classroom, Suite 100. Participants must be at least 18 years old to participate. It is best to come to the sessions on a regular basis but is not required. The acupuncture will take about 30 to 45 minutes after the needles are placed. The program will begin again in early 2020.
Y12SR Yoga works with traditional treatment programs to address the physical, mental, and spiritual disease of addiction. The classes will be taught by Lindsey Skelton, who has been practicing yoga since 2008. Through the practice and study of Yoga, Meditation and the 12-steps, Lindsey has been able to find and keep herself in recovery from addiction. She has since become a certified RYT 200 Yoga and Meditation Teacher and Y12SR Leader with training in Restorative, Hatha, Yin, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, and Sivananda physical practices.
Y12SR recovery yoga is offered from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Next Step Foundation at 619 Washington Ave. Yoga mats are available. Wear comfortable clothing.
Registration is not required. Both services are being offered as a walk-in service, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Maple Center, a nonprofit agency, is at Suite 600,1801 N. Sixth St. For more details, visit themaplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
