Mike Lunsford, a Wabash Valley-based award-winning author and photographer, will be the guest speaker at the Sept. 14 meeting of the Wabash Valley Art Guild at the Vigo County Public Library. Lunsford’s topic will be “My World and Welcome To It” as well as sharing some of his photography.
The program will be held on the Lower Level in Room D of the library. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the talk will begin at 6:15.
The Guild’s meetings are free and the public is welcome.
For more information, contact Jim Rhodes, president, at 812-201-6770.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.