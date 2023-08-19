Mike Lunsford, who writes a column for the Tribune-Star and contributes to Terre Haute Living, was recently recognized for his writing and photography at the annual Hoosier Outdoor Writers Conference at McCormick’s Creek State Park’s Canyon Inn.
Lunsford, of rural Parke County, received six “Excellence-in-Craft Awards” from the organization, including a first place in general outdoor writing over 1000 words for his feature story, “Exploring the Falls of West Central Indiana.” He also had a second in conservation writing over 1,000 words with “Juliet Strauss and the Spirit of Turkey Run;” a second in outdoor writing under 1,000 words for his column, “The Resilient and Fascinating Fox;” a second in outdoor scenic photography for “The Falls at McCormick Creek;” a third in outdoor scenic photography for “Hoosier Sunrise” (which appeared in “Terre Haute Living” magazine); and, a third in outdoor recreation photography for “White Dog in the Creek.” Lunsford also placed third in the annual “Turn in a Poacher” (TIP) writing contest, sponsored by the Citizen’s Advisory Board and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for his column, “A Few Feathers in the Grass.”
The excellence-in-craft awards are sponsored by Toyota Motor Company. Hoosier Outdoor Writers was formed in 1969, and members are dedicated media professionals who are interested in the wise use of natural resources in the Hoosier State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.