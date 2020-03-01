Lincoln Trail College will offer a series of classes in March that will help people learn how to better take care of their elderly loved ones.
The Family Caregiver series begins March 10 with a class on caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease. The second class is March 17 and will offer tips on post-surgery care. The final class in the series is March 24 and covers household safety tips for seniors and stroke survivors.
Cost of each session is $10, and you need to register a week in advance of the course. Each course will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To register for any of the courses in the Family Caregiver series, call 618-544-8657, extension 1425.
The Family Caregiver series is a part of Lincoln Trail College’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth and programs for kids. LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the college and at www.iecc.edu/ltc.
