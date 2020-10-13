Lincoln Trail College Theater will present “Love Letters,” a two-person show by A.R. Gurney, Oct. 23 through 25.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. CDT on Oct. 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Zwermann Arts Center Theater at the Robinson, Illinois campus.
Starring Dan Dix and Tara Gallion, “Love Letters” follows the story of Melissa and Andy, two childhood friends who spend their lives writing letters to one another. From birthday party invitations to college experiences, from marriages to divorces, from career advancements to death, the story of Melissa and Andy is one that will make you laugh and then cry. The actors never interact on stage but are simply reflecting as they look back through the letters they sent one another over their lives.
Seating is limited to 42 people per performance and tickets are available through showtix4u.com.
