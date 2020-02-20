Lincoln Trail College and the University of Illinois Extension will continue their Nutrition Series at LTC with a free program on super foods on March 11.
The program will give people a chance to learn more about a vegetarian diet and also give people the chance to learn about the research behind super foods and what gives them that “super” quality.
The program is free and will take place on March 11 at the LTC Library. People can register for the program by calling 618-544-8657. There’s one more program in the Nutrition Series for the 2019-20 academic year and it takes place April 14 and is about eggs.
The Nutrition Series is a part of Lincoln Trail College’s Community Education program, which offers classes in the arts, health and recreation, professional skills, personal growth and programs for kids. LTC’s Community Education Catalog is available at the College and on its website, www.iecc.edu/ltc.
